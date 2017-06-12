Endpoint Systems, a systems integrator and developer of service and API software solutions, today announced it will offer services to help companies migrate and integrate their systems with Google’s recently unveiled Jobs API platform.

Google announced in May that it will be launching a job search engine in the U.S. that will leverage Google’s existing technologies to offer users a new and easier way to find jobs via its popular Google Search function. U.S. job seekers typing job search queries into Google Search will see job postings that match their query. According to the 11th annual talent shortage survey by ManPower Group, 46% of US employers are facing difficulty finding talent to fill open positions. Partnering with established job search service providers including with LinkedIn, Facebook, CareerBuilder, Monster, and Glassdoor – Google’s new API will have a number of tools that allow job seekers to better refine their results, including filtering by commute time, title, category, and date among other features. Machine learning will help produce more relevant search results and hone in on how key job search terms and title clusters relate to each other.

Endpoint Systems have expanded their consulting and management services to help companies take advantage of Google’s powerful new platform. The systems integrator will help clients integrate their existing career sites, job boards, and applicant tracking systems with Google’s new API. With Deloitte estimating costs of $4,000 on average to fill an open position in a $200 billion recruiting industry, companies can ill afford not to take advantage of Google’s new Jobs API platform.

“For companies seeking the best talent, it is imperative to ready their systems and prepare for a successful integration with Google’s new platform,” said Lucas Vogel, owner of Endpoint Systems. “Our extensive experience in managing integration and modernization needs can ensure our clients get the most out of Google’s new Jobs API so that their positions are visible to and filled by the best talent on the market.”

