Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America (OBPC), which connects people searching for solutions to their joint, neck and back pain with a reputable physician in their area, announces that the company will be participating in Becker’s 15th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference: “The Future of Spine”. The conference will be held June 22-24, 2017 in the Swisshotel, Chicago. Attendees include orthopedic and neuro surgeons, physician leaders, administrators, and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) business and clinical leaders. Discussion will center around healthcare issues and how to thrive in today’s healthcare environment.

Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America will be at booth number 10 in the exhibit hall during the conference and will announce the winners of the 2017 Awards of Excellence in Orthopedics on Thursday evening during the opening of the show.

“This is the fourth year we have participated in the Becker’s ASC Conference,” said Brent Wheeler, president of Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America. “We find that every year, the topics of patient outreach and education come more to the forefront. We have a growing national network of orthopedic and back pain practices where we specialize in patient acquisition, a HIPAA-compliant call center designed to answer all patient calls within 15 seconds, and a robust analytics program to help practices grow while enhancing the patient experience. Many of our network partners will attend, and we look forward to introducing our expanded orthopedic, and pain management network in addition to our spine program.”

About Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC) has helped people find safe, reliable relief for chronic pain since 2009. Orthopedic Centers of America (OC) launched in 2017, forming the new name Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America. The call centers match patients searching for relief for neck and back pain to reputable, board-certified healthcare practices in their geographic area. OBPC has the largest network of minimally-invasive spine and joint centers in America. This service is free to patients. For more information for patients, please visit http://www.backpaincenters.com or http://www.orthopediccenters.com Also follow BPC on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.