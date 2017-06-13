By leveraging nChannel’s open API-based integration, we removed our rigid legacy POS system and transitioned to a next-generation system.

Today, nChannel, the leading provider of multichannel management software that simplifies selling for retailers, announced that AAA Washington is deploying nChannel’s platform to deliver a more cohesive customer experience across its 18 retail locations, including five new Cruise & Travel stores, throughout Washington and northern Idaho.

As one of the largest independent AAA clubs in the country with over 1M members across two states, AAA Washington is replacing its existing point-of-sale software with Lightspeed, a more flexible, cloud-based point of purchase system, to support its new Cruise & Travel retail store initiative and increase efficiency in all store locations in the region.

The travel leader is leveraging nChannel to integrate the new Lightspeed platform with its existing Microsoft Dynamics GP ERP system. With this partnership, nChannel is helping to sync item information, inventory levels and sales information across channels to ensure AAA Washington has a complete view of its retail operations and as a result can provide better experiences for its members.

“Before we launched our Cruise & Travel stores to provide our members with a better retail experience, we recognized the critical role the backend platform would play in providing the flexibility we need to serve our members,” said Jim Ryan, CIO of AAA Washington. “To meet their evolving needs, we sought an open and agile platform that would help us to provide a more flexible in-store experience - and nChannel was the missing link in our efforts to do that. By leveraging nChannel’s open API-based integration, we removed our rigid legacy POS system and transitioned to a next-generation system.”

With nChannel’s Lightspeed integration, AAA Washington can now keep up with shifting customer behaviors and operate more efficiently by automating the transactions between Lightspeed and its Microsoft Dynamics GP ERP system. Key features include:



Updating inventory availability in real-time as transactions occur at stores or the warehouse

Adding and updating new item information in Lightspeed

Syncing store sales information from 18 locations to Microsoft Dynamics GP for accounting purposes

“Companies, like AAA Washington, recognize that in order to differentiate and grow, they must provide convenient, unique and memorable experiences across all channels,” said Steve Weber, president and CEO of nChannel. “The technology and business process choices they make now have long-term effects on the success of the retail store strategy, which is why we’ve been closely involved in this project to ensure AAA Washington is maximizing operational efficiency, while delivering the best experience possible for members. nChannel is dedicated to making the transition to newer, more robust platforms a seamless one for companies large and small.”

For more information about nChannel's approach, visit http://www.nchannel.com.

About nChannel

nChannel is the leading provider of multichannel management software that simplifies selling for merchants of all sizes. nChannel enables merchants to sell any product in any channel, online or offline, by providing a single, cloud-based platform that easily integrates with existing systems to help sellers improve the management of product information, streamline supply chain processes and enhance the overall shopping experience for customers. With better business intelligence and increased exposure, nChannel subscribers are improving multichannel operations resulting in new opportunities for repeat business and revenue and making them more competitive than ever before.

About AAA Washington

AAA Washington has been serving members and the traveling public since 1904. The organization provides a variety of exclusive benefits, including roadside assistance, discounts, maps and personalized trip planning, to its 1,156,000 members. In addition, its full-service travel and insurance agencies provide products and services for members and the public. Additional information is available through the company’s stores in Washington and northern Idaho, at AAA.com, or by calling 1-800-562-2582.