Remote User Testing Personalized to Each Respondent “This innovation combines the scalability of online user testing with the personalized probing of in-person usability testing.”

Userlytics Corporation has announced the launch of the 1st video based user experience testing platform that allows unlimited scalability combined with individual participant personalization.

Leveraging branching logic, the new capability allows sophisticated customization of online user experience test scripts combined with a highly scalable online user research process.

According to Alejandro Rivas-Micoud, CEO of Userlytics: “The C-Suite has now recognized the crucial impact user experience has on market share and profitability. Enabling a scalable online user research program that does not sacrifice the personalized approach of moderated usability testing is essential.

User experience professionals, product managers, designers, and marketers need to know not just what happened, but why it happened. And how users will react to new launches. An agile user experience testing process that is online & scalable yet maintains the personalized probing of in-person moderated usability testing is a crucial ingredient for their user experience toolkit.

