Exclaimer Limited, the global leader in email signature management solutions, today announced that it has added more regional Microsoft Azure datacenters, based in India and Canada, to its award-winning service, Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for Office 365. This now makes it the Office 365 signature solution utilizing the largest amount of regional Azure servers in the world.

Many companies in India and Canada want to ensure their data safely resides within their own country in line with stricter regulations for data residency and handling. In Canada, for example, the healthcare and financial sectors must keep all client data within the country due to compliance regulations that limits the cloud services companies within these industries can use. After extending its leading Office 365 signature service to datacenters in the UK and Germany earlier this year, Exclaimer’s expansion to more regional Azure datacenters allows many more organizations in India and Canada access to its service.

“It is no surprise that many companies want to ensure their data does not leave their country of origin,” said Andrew Millington, Chief Executive Officer at Exclaimer. “Exclaimer continues to be committed to the highest standards of cloud security. By expanding the Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for Office 365 service to more regional Azure datacenters, we are adhering to data residency and handling laws by guaranteeing customers’ data never leaves their country. This now means the Signatures for Office 365 service uses the largest amount of Azure datacenters in the world when compared to other email signature management providers on the market.”

About Exclaimer

Founded in 2001, Exclaimer is the recognized global market leader in on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange and Outlook. It has over 50 million users worldwide in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 100,000 users. Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and many more of all sectors and sizes.

Exclaimer solutions are regularly recommended by Microsoft MVPs (Most Valuable Professionals) and have a strong reputation within the Microsoft community. The company has been the recipient of multiple awards within the IT sphere, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade and has successfully achieved the ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its cloud-based Office 365 signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit http://www.exclaimer.com.