The Family Firm Institute Global Education Network (FFI GEN) is the most trusted and globally recognized provider of family enterprise professional education in the world. GEN offers cutting-edge multidisciplinary courses and world-class certificate programs for family enterprise advisers, practitioners, academics, and professionals. It is through access to best practices, research and education that we can better serve family enterprises, the largest contributor of wealth, employment opportunities, and stability that is essential to the global economy.

The Crystal & Company scholarship was awarded to Osezele Agenmonmen, an entrepreneur and a next generation family business member. His family business, Agen Aluminium Industries, produces corrugated aluminum-roofing sheets and colored stone coated steel roofing sheets, which the family pioneered in the Southern region of Nigeria.

Crystal & Company is one of the world's leading strategic risk and insurance advisors. This scholarship is designated for next-gen family business members who would like to formalize their learning on the family enterprise.

The de Visscher & Co. scholarship was awarded to Cinzia Dessì, assistant professor at the University of Cagliari in Italy. Her studies have covered a broad range of subjects such as entrepreneurship, succession, family dynamics, management and strategy innovation. She also has long-time managerial experience as a family business member. She represents, with her two brothers, the fourth generation in a centenarian family firm held in Cagliari since 1904.

de Visscher & Co. is an independent financial advisor to business owning families and closely held businesses worldwide. The de Visscher & Co. Scholarship is designated for next generation consultants and advisors in the field.

The Carmen Bianchi Family Business Associates scholarship was awarded to Shipra Seefeldt, president of Strategic Solutions Consulting, LLC. With a background in the behavioral science area and expertise in systemic family therapy, she started her consulting business in 2001 and successfully completed the FFI GEN certificate in family business advising (CFBA). She currently works as part of an intergenerational consulting team with her son and daughter.

Carmen Bianchi Family Business Associates advises family businesses with a wide variety of challenge, one on one sessions, family councils, family retreats and seminars on family business issues. The Carmen Bianchi Family Business Associates Scholarship is designated for individuals pursuing advanced studies.

The Fitzpatrick & Francis Family Business Continuity Foundation scholarship was awarded to Anna Ranky, principal of the Ranky Law Firm in Budapest, Hungary. She holds a law degree from the Law Faculty of ELTE Hungary and an LLM degree from Central European University, along with an advanced certificate in family business advising from STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners).

Fitzpatrick & Francis Family Business Continuity Foundation is dedicated to providing financial support for the training and education of family business advisors either through grants directly to individuals or to institutions that provide education and training to individuals, ensuring that family businesses receive the best possible advice. The Fitzpatrick & Francis Family Business Continuity Foundation Scholarship is designated for individuals pursuing advanced studies.

FFI is grateful to the generous organizations who provide financial support through these scholarships. More information about creating a scholarship or applying for the 2018 granting period can be found on our website.

