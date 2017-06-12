The uptick in engagement that associations are seeing when using marketing automation can be directly attributed to perfecting the timing and relevancy of their messages.

Informz, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the association and nonprofit markets, has released the results of their 2017 Association Email Marketing Benchmark Report. Key themes from the report include a continued rise in email volume, effects of email volume on engagement, and higher email engagement on messages sent as a part of an automated campaign.

“The uptick in engagement that associations are seeing when using marketing automation can be directly attributed to perfecting the timing and relevancy of their messages,” said Joe Tyler, CEO of Informz. “Automated campaigns are the perfect vehicle for delivering content at precise times based on members’ behaviors, exactly when they’re looking for it, therefore eliminating concerns about email fatigue.”

The report from Informz includes a summary of email marketing metrics collected from nearly two billion emails sent in 2016 by associations that used the Informz email marketing platform.

The average email metrics for associations include a 98.3% delivery rate, 35.6% open rate, and 15.6% click rate.

The average metrics for emails sent as a part of a campaign using marketing automation include a 98% delivery rate, 37.6% open rate and 16.7% click rate.

Clients with annual send volumes of less than 1M have the highest average open rates.

The majority of association subscribers (86.6%) were sent 10 or less emails per month.

Mobile was the most popular email client type with an open rate of 41.1%. Desktop email client usage dropped to 33.1% while web email clients had the largest increase in usage, rising over 2%.

Emails with between 3-7 links or more than 31 links had higher than average click rates.

Messages sent in late afternoon had the highest open rate of 36.5%.

Email sent midday have the highest click rate.

Friday had the highest open rate of 36.7% and highest click rate of 16.2%.

Emails with subject line lengths greater than 40 characters accounted for 50% of the volume, yet had open rates lower than the 35.6% benchmark.

67.6% of mobile readers spend longer than 10 seconds reading emails, compared to 59.8% of desktop readers.

iPhones account for 28.1% of email opens, while Outlook remains the 2nd most popular client with 26.9% of email opens.

The full report is available at http://www.informz.com.

