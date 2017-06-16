Family Firm Institute

The Family Firm Institute (FFI) has announced the recipients of the 2017 Awards for Achievement. These awards, which will be presented at a Gala Dinner on Friday, October 27, 2017, at the Art Institute of Chicago, are as follows:

Richard Beckhard Practice Award to Drew Mendoza, managing principal of The Family Business Consulting Group.

The Beckhard Award honors a founding FFI member and distinguished practitioner in the family business field. It recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of family business practice.

An FFI Fellow who served on the FFI board of directors, Mendoza is the founding director of Loyola University Chicago’s Family Business Center. Currently managing principal of The Family Business Consulting Group, he specializes in assessing the needs and challenges of enterprising families. A graduate cum laude of the State University of New York at Buffalo, he completed graduate studies at the University of Chicago as well as post-graduate executive education studies at Harvard University.

Barbara Hollander Award to Danny Miller and Isabelle Le Breton-Miller, faculty at HEC Montréal.

The Barbara Hollander Award was created to honor the founder and first president of FFI by perpetuating her profound interest in family business and her love for education and learning.

FFI Fellow Danny Miller is a renowned scholar in the field of management whose research focuses on strategy as well as family business. He is director of the Family Business Research Center at HEC Montréal and chair in Strategy and Family Enterprise at the University of Alberta. He has published well over 100 articles in leading academic and practitioner journals and consults with international corporations and family businesses in the areas of strategy and organizational design.

Isabelle Le Breton-Miller is professor of management and chair in Succession and Family Enterprise at HEC Montréal. She is also Senior Research Fellow at the School of Business, University of Alberta. Her research, teaching and publications focus on the strategies, organizational challenges, governance structures, and succession processes of family enterprises. She holds the BAA and MSc from HEC Montréal and a PhD from Imperial College London, University of London.

Interdisciplinary Award to Christine Blondel, consultant and adjunct professor of family business at INSEAD.

The Interdisciplinary Award recognizes outstanding achievement in the advancement of interdisciplinary services to business families.

Christine Blondel, FFI Fellow, has 20 years of experience in the family business field and exposure to hundreds of family business cases through her teaching, writing, conferences, advising and board membership. An adjunct professor of family business at INSEAD, she was the first executive director of the Wendel International Centre for Family Enterprise at the school. She is currently a visiting professor at Nova School of Business and Economics in Lisbon (Portugal) and an academic scholar at the Smith Family Business Initiative at Cornell University (USA).

International Award to Dennis Jaffe, wealth consultant and professor emeritus at Saybrook University.

The International Award recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding achievement in furthering the understanding of family business issues which occur between two or more countries.

Dennis Jaffe, FFI Fellow, professor emeritus at Saybrook, is visiting faculty at Hult University in Dubai and at Stetson University in Florida. He was a “Thinker in Residence” for Australia, where he conducted a study of the future of small and entrepreneurial business in the region. A widely-published author, Dennis’ most recent book is "Cross Cultures: How Global Families Negotiate Change Across Generations." He received his BA in Philosophy, MA in Management and PhD in Sociology from Yale University.

