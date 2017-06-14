RewardExpert Ranks 2017’s Best Destinations for Dads

Going on a family vacation allows us all to get away from our daily routines and focus on making new memories together; there’s no better gift than that!

In a 2013 study, 72% of dads said they wanted a family vacation more than any other gift. Just in time for Father’s Day, RewardExpert--a free service that helps travelers fly for cheap by maximizing their miles and points-- is releasing its ranking of 2017’s Best Destinations for Dads. The report compares 100 cities in the United States based on 17 key “dad-factor” indicators. It also analyzes which destinations are best for dads of various breeds, such as thrill-seeking dads and scholarly dads, so that families can take their favorite patriarch on a vacation best suited for them.

“Speaking from experience, I can confidently state that not all dads are created equal.” says RewardExpert CEO Roman Shteyn. “That is why we parsed out different factors within our four categories --culture, entertainment, outdoor adventure, and sports & recreation-- to ensure that families can give their dads an unforgettable family vacation.”

A handful of destinations highlighted in RewardExpert’s ranking of 2017’s Best Destinations for Dads are:



Los Angeles, California ranks as the top overall best city for dads. The City of Angels scored well in all of our categories: it has beaches, golf courses, museums, culture, and plenty of opportunities to hike, walk, ski, or climb nearby. LA has almost 90 museums, nearly 20 comedy clubs, and over 60 music venues.

Washington. D.C. is the top destination for scholarly dads. D.C. is first on our list of best cities for geeky dads. Absolutely no surprise here; there are 19 specialty museums in the city, which is far more than any other destination we analyzed.

New York, New York is the number one spot to take your party dad. The city that never sleeps scored well in all party categories. It has over over 250 music venues and with its 20 comedy clubs, it offers more than any other city. It has 50-plus breweries and brewpubs. All this makes NYC a never ending party.

Boulder, Colorado is the place to be for thrill-seeking padres. Boulder is near many national parks and it’s close to at least seven ski resorts. In addition to three companies that offer skydiving in the Boulder area, there are over 130 miles of hikes in the Boulder area, which is an outstanding amount of miles for a city of its size.

“As a busy dad of two small kids, I know how valuable family time is,” shares Shteyn. “Going on a family vacation allows us all to get away from our daily routines and focus on making new memories together; there’s no better gift than that!”

For further information and to view the full report, visit the RewardExpert website.

ABOUT REWARDEXPERT

RewardExpert helps travelers navigate the world of frequent flyer programs and credit card rewards. Using a sophisticated algorithm, RewardExpert creates simple strategies for maximizing points and miles to help travelers reach their individual travel goals. Simply decide where to go and let RewardExpert do the rest. To get started, visit https://www.rewardexpert.com.