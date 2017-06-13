Marathon Mom Runs Kickstarter Campaign

We’ve found a weight-management solution that works. It solved our problem, and we know it can help others in the same situation, as well.

Victoria Russell, the Marathon Mom, announced Thursday her latest venture: creating a portion control invention on Kickstarter. The project, MugDiet, launches in June on the popular crowdfunding website.

Russell made headlines in 2012 and again in 2016 when she qualified for the Olympic time trials in marathon at ages 40 and 44. She continues running while raising three children, coaching children’s track, working as a nurse manager and healthcare educator, and developing MugDiet after her husband's life-changing success with it.

Her husband Mark Russell is an aerospace engineer and inventor. He originally worked with her to create a computer program and then a mug sized for himself and Victoria to easily distinguish the proper portion sizes they should intake based on their individual metrics. He was moderately obese, and she was searching for a way to maintain her weight during the marathon off-season. Mark ended up losing over 30 pounds with MugDiet.

Victoria Russell has since pushed to develop the technology to allow them to expand the MugDiet program to work for any body type and lifestyle. The past two years have been spent refining the product to be able to provide it to the public.

“We’ve found a weight-management solution that works. It solved our problem, and we know it can help others in the same situation, as well,” said Victoria Russell. “That’s why we are passionate about making MugDiet a successful campaign.”

MugDiet makes portion control personalized by using client data to calculate custom mug sizes. MugDiet is used to measure proper portion sizes through a volumetric diet. People using MugDiet consume three mugs every day of variety foods (within reason), at least three mugs of leafy greens, and no more than three mugs of drinks with calories.

