NFP Acquires Brennan & Associates Risk Management & Insurance Services

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty (P&C), retirement and individual private client solutions, announced today it has acquired Brennan & Associates Risk Management & Insurance Services, Inc. (B&A). The transaction closed as of May 1, 2017.

With locations across California and Nevada, B&A is a full-service P&C insurance brokerage that provides both personal and commercial services. Tom Brennan and Mike Brennan, principals of the firm, will join as vice presidents of NFP P&C and Cathy Hood, also a principal of the firm, will join as a senior account manager in NFP P&C. They will report to Paul Saich, regional president of NFP P&C in California.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tom, Mike and Cathy to the NFP family,” said Terry Scali, CEO of NFP P&C. “Their firm’s niche expertise and experience enables NFP to expand its breadth of services across the P&C business. We look forward to providing additional resources to valued clients and growing our producer base on the West Coast.”

Tom Brennan commented, “We are eager to merge our specialized expertise with NFP’s national P&C platform, tapping into more robust offerings that will strengthen relationships throughout the western U.S.”

About NFP

At NFP Corp., our solutions and expertise are matched only by our personal commitment to each client's goals. We’re a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty, retirement and individual private client solutions through our licensed subsidiaries and affiliates.

NFP has more than 3,400 employees and global capabilities. Our expansive reach gives us access to highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions in the industry, while our locally based employees tailor each solution to meet our clients' needs. We’ve become one of the largest insurance brokerage, consulting and wealth management firms by building enduring relationships with our clients and helping them realize their goals.

Recently NFP was ranked the 2nd fastest-growing US large-group employee benefits broker by Employee Benefit Adviser. In addition, Business Insurance ranked us as the 5th largest global benefits broker by revenue, the 4th largest US-based privately owned broker and the 11th largest broker of US business. PlanSponsor ranked us the 5th largest executive benefits provider of nonqualified deferred compensation by number of plans, and we were ranked 11th in personal lines P&C revenue by Insurance Journal.