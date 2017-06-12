We are honored to have our Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy recognized by Informa Investment solutions as a top performing fund in its category

FIS Group today announced that it has been recognized with Top Guns status by Informa Investment Solutions’ PSN manager database. The recognition came for the firm’s Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy.

“We are honored to have our Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy recognized by Informa Investment solutions as a top performing fund in its category,” said Tina Byles Williams, FIS Group’s founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, the lead portfolio manager for the strategy.

Utilizing a proprietary blend of Informa Investment Solutions’ top priority performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six proprietary star categories in over 50 universes. This is a highly anticipated quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors.

Top Guns receive a star rating in the range from one to six. The stars indicate the continued performance over length of time. FIS Group’s Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy was named a Top Gun with a star rating of 3 meaning it was a top ten performers within its universe, based on returns for the three-year period.

FIS Group Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy offers access to high performing small funds which are typically capacity constrained and difficult for larger investors to access directly. The firm’s rigorous due diligence process uncovers attractive small AUM strategies; research shows that these funds, in capacity constrained asset classes like international small cap, offer the best opportunity for outperformance compared to very large funds. The investment team then uses a proprietary portfolio framework, based on their fundamental insights and proprietary country/region, sector, factor and risk models, resulting in a portfolio designed to outperform on a risk adjusted basis over a full market cycle. The FIS Group Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy was incepted in June 2013 and has outperformed its benchmark (MSCI EAFE Small Cap (net) Index) for both the 1 year and 3 year periods ending December 31, 2016.

About FIS Group

Founded in 1996, FIS Group is an investment management company that creates customized multi-manager investment solutions for institutional investors seeking to harness the alpha advantage of small AUM active equity managers. With $4.7 billion in assets, FIS offers US, global and international equity strategies in a disciplined portfolio framework with rigorous risk management. The firm has innovated its manager of manager solutions, offering a tactical completion overlay strategy in more efficient asset classes, to provide additional risk management and alpha potential. For more information, contact: info(at)fisgroup.com, visit http://www.fisgroup.com and follow https://www.linkedin.com/company/fis-group.

“We congratulate FIS Group on their distinction as a PSN Top Gun. This highly anticipated quarterly ranking recognizes elite performers on the leading investment manager database in North America and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors across our platform,” said Leno Toich, Managing Director of Informa Investment Solutions. “PSN Top Guns ranks products in six proprietary star categories in over 50 universes.”

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on http://www.informais.com/resources/psn-top-guns.

For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Ruth Calderon at ruth.calderon(at)informais.com.

About Informa Investment Solutions

A market leader in intelligence and software solutions for investment professionals and financial institutions of all sizes, Informa Investment Solutions offers a robust set of analytics and tools to help you grow and retain your business. With a nearly 40-year history, Informa Investment Solutions is part of Informa PLC, a leading business-to-business knowledge provider serving International markets. Informa Investment Solutions has set the standard for providing turnkey and customizable applications for performing manager searches, building wealth plans, and producing client reports and investment marketing materials for companies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.informais.com/ and follow https://twitter.com/InformaInvest.