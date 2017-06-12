For 20 years, we have delivered risk-adjusted returns by conquering the complexity of identifying high skill, active share entrepreneurial managers that have gone largely undiscovered by the institutional investor community

FIS Group also recognized for excellence in Emerging Manager Strategies

FIS Group, a manager of U.S. and global developed, emerging and frontier markets equity portfolio strategies, today announced that it has been named ‘Best Customized Investment Management Firm 2017 – USA’ and winner of the ‘Award for Excellence in Emerging Manager Strategies – USA’ by Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine, as part of their 2017 Large Business Awards.

The 2017 Large Business Awards are designed to highlight exceptional firms and broadcast their achievements and successes. Corporate Vision Magazine (CV Magazine) identified those whose innovative methods, outstanding results, growth (both financial and personnel) and drive for success has enabled them surge ahead of the competition.

“We are honored to be recognized for this prestigious award. We place a high priority on asking our clients about their full scope of priorities and challenges and ensuring their needs are both understood and met,” said Tina Byles Williams, CEO and CIO of FIS Group. “For 20 years, we have delivered risk-adjusted returns by conquering the complexity of identifying high skill, active share entrepreneurial managers that have gone largely undiscovered by the institutional investor community.”

FIS Group is one of the world’s leading providers of customized “manager of managers” solutions. Its expertise is in identifying and constructing funds comprised of emerging and principally minority and/or women owned investment firms that have a high probability of performance success. To date, FIS Group has brought over 160 investment firms into its portfolios, 60% of which are women and minority owned.

“We’re driven to find great managers that use a disciplined framework designed to achieve resilient, high-performing portfolios. We do this by harvesting the documented performance advantage of entrepreneurial managers and mitigate the risks associated with their individual styles. We’ve created the FIS Group Ecosystem to support and further develop these emerging managers,” added Ms Byles Williams.

The FIS Group Ecosystem supports and nurtures the growth of emerging managers by helping them address their development challenges, such as capital constraints and difficulty appropriately forecasting and allocating operating expenses.

Emma Geeson, Awards Coordinator at CV Magazine, commented on the awards program:

“Every one of my deserving winners has demonstrated extreme ingenuity, business acumen and commitment to excellence, and as such I am incredibly proud to showcase their work in these awards. I would like to congratulate them and wish them the best of luck going forward.”

The award closely follows several other victories for FIS Group. Last week, the firm announced it had been recognized with Top Guns status by Informa Investment Solutions’ PSN manager database. The recognition came for the FIS Group Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy in the Europe, Australasia, and Far East (EAFE) category. In November, Tina Byles Williams won a Markets Choice Award for Women in Finance and Achieving Diversity in Asset Management.

Both the firm and Ms. Byles Williams have been the recipient of several other prominent industry awards including, Savoy Magazine’s ‘2016 Top 200 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America,’ Black Enterprise Magazine’s ’75 Most Powerful Blacks on Wall Street,’ the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund Award of Excellence, the National Association of Securities Professionals’ Maynard Jackson Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and recognition from Mustard Seed Communities for their philanthropic activities.

FIS Group has offices in Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco.

