DEUTZ Service Center St. Louis to Host Open House June 23

The DEUTZ Service Center in the St. Louis metropolitan area will host an open house from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Friday, June 23. The open house will feature a barbecue lunch, outdoor games, and giveaways for those in attendance. DEUTZ customers, dealers and OEM partners are all welcome to attend.

“We’re really excited to host this open house,” said Ben Sanders, branch manager, DEUTZ Service Center, St. Louis. “It gives our customers and the community a chance to come out, personally meet our highly trained staff and see firsthand the bricks-and-mortar facility that will be supporting them for years to come. We encourage everyone to come out and join us for what’s sure to be a fun event.”

Located at 4282 Shoreline Drive in Earth City, MO, this DEUTZ Service Center is the second of its kind in the United States. It officially opened for business on January 3, 2017 with the goal of providing world-class customer support of all DEUTZ product lines. The St. Louis Service Center currently serves customers across the Midwest, including Eastern Missouri, Illinois and Northern Indiana.

“Our local DEUTZ Service Center has been well received since opening,” Sanders said. “We’ve received very positive feedback from our customer base. Our service and parts business is steadily growing as more and more customers learn that we are open and our factory-trained staff are available to assist them.”

DEUTZ Service Centers provide regularly scheduled maintenance and emergency service of DEUTZ engines at its location or at customer sites via traveling service technicians and trucks. DEUTZ Service Centers also sell genuine DEUTZ parts and fluids to customers, dealers and qualified OEM dealers with DEUTZ-powered equipment. Technicians can readily tackle various service tasks, from simple oil-and-filter changes to advanced diagnostics to complete engine replacements.

“We feel having direct factory representation in a central location gives the customer local, direct factory support and representation of DEUTZ powered equipment,” Sanders said. “Being here in St. Louis is helping us ensure outstanding service and support in this region, as well as develop important customer relationships.”

To learn more about DEUTZ Power Centers or Service Centers, as well as the complete line of DEUTZ diesel and natural gas engines, please visit http://www.deutzsupport.com.