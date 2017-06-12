PSN Top Guns Awards This highly anticipated quarterly ranking recognizes elite performers on the leading investment manager database in North America and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors across our platform.

FIS Group, a manager of U.S. and global developed, emerging and frontier markets equity portfolio strategies, today announced that it has been recognized with Top Guns status by Informa Investment Solutions’ PSN manager database. The recognition came for the FIS Group Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy in the Europe, Australasia, and Far East (EAFE) category, as well as the FIS Group Frontier Markets Equity Strategy.

“We are honored to have our Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy and Frontier Markets Equity Strategy recognized by Informa Investment solutions as top performing funds,” said Tina Byles Williams, CEO and CIO of FIS Group. “Our customized client solutions are flexible, sustainable, and empirically grounded for today’s complex, dynamic, and volatile markets around the world.”

Using a proprietary blend of Informa Investment Solutions’ top priority performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six proprietary star categories in over 50 universes. The quarterly ranking is primarily used by institutional asset managers and investors. It is the longest-running investment manager database in North America.

Top Guns receive a star rating in the range from one to six. The stars indicate the continued performance over length of time. The FIS Group Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy was named to Top Guns with a star rating of 3 meaning it was a top ten performer within its universe, based on returns for the three-year period.

The FIS Group Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy was also named a PSN Bull & Bear Master for the three-year period ending March 31, 2017. To qualify, PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim that they are GIPS compliant. Products must have an R-Squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the three-year period. In addition, products must have an upside market capture of over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

In addition, the FIS Group Frontier Markets Equity Strategy was named to Top Guns with a star rating of 2 meaning it was a top ten performer within its universe, based on returns for the one-year period.

The FIS Group Non-US Small Cap and Frontier Markets Equity Strategies offer access to high performing small funds, which are typically capacity constrained and difficult for larger investors to tap directly. The firm’s rigorous due diligence process uncovers attractive small AUM strategies. Both FIS Group and independent research shows that funds in capacity constrained asset classes like international small cap offer the best opportunity for outperformance compared to larger funds.

“Large managers and large products have proven to be less nimble in capacity constrained markets. Returns deteriorated by over 70% for managers that hit the $500 million level in product AUM, according to our analysis. Any manager that disregards the capacity limits of less liquid spaces, like the frontier markets, puts their clients’ returns in peril,” added Ms. Byles Williams.

The FIS Group Non-US Small Cap Equity Strategy was incepted in June 2013 and has outperformed its benchmark (MSCI EAFE Small Cap (net) Index) for both the 1 year and 3 year periods ending March 31. 2017. The FIS Group Frontier Markets Equity Strategy was incepted in November 2013 and has outperformed its benchmark (MSCI Frontier Markets (net) Index) for both the 1 year and 3 year periods ending March 31, 2017

“We congratulate FIS Group on their distinction as a PSN Top Gun. This highly anticipated quarterly ranking recognizes elite performers on the leading investment manager database in North America and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors across our platform,” said Leno Toich, Managing Director of Informa Investment Solutions. “PSN Top Guns ranks products in six proprietary star categories in over 50 universes.”

About FIS Group

FIS Group is an investment management firm that provides customized manager of managers investment solutions for institutional investors. For 20 years, we have delivered risk-adjusted returns by conquering the complexity of identifying high skill, high active share entrepreneurial managers that have gone largely undiscovered by the institutional investor community. Unique among our peers, FIS Group enhances risk-adjusted returns by using macro strategy insights to allocate capital among the managers and/or through a global macro tactical completion strategy. Our culture is a fusion of relentless curiosity and a scientific, disciplined process.

For more information please visit us at http://www.fisgroup.com.

About Informa Investment Solutions

A market leader in intelligence and software solutions for investment professionals and financial institutions of all sizes, Informa Investment Solutions offers a robust set of analytics and tools to help you grow and retain your business. With a nearly 40-year history, Informa Investment Solutions is part of Informa PLC, a leading business-to-business knowledge provider serving International markets. Informa Investment Solutions has set the standard for providing turnkey and customizable applications for performing manager searches, building wealth plans, and producing client reports and investment marketing materials for companies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.informais.com/ and follow https://twitter.com/InformaInvest.

