Health:Further, an open community of healthcare entrepreneurs and innovators, announced today that it has entered into a technology partnership with Lucro, a digital platform that helps healthcare organizations make better purchasing decisions, for its annual Health:Further Festival at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN on August 22 – 25, 2017.

The Health:Further Festival is an annual gathering which brings together over 2,000 of the brightest minds in healthcare innovation, including startup companies and health systems, focused on improving the industry and building a healthier, more sustainable future.

Lucro is providing its platform to Festival attendees, allowing vendors and purchasers to accelerate the buying cycle by connecting prior to and post event based on strategic initiatives and relevant offerings, in an effort to enhance the live experience.

“Lucro is a remarkable company changing the way healthcare systems find and purchase innovative products,” said Marcus Whitney, Co-Founder & CEO of Health:Further. “With access to the platform, innovators within the Health:Further community can connect with real customers who are interested in their products. Providing a place where people and ideas can connect is the goal of the Festival, and we are excited that Lucro is joining us in that effort.”

“Health:Further attracts many thought leaders at the forefront of health advancement,” said Bruce Brandes, Founder & CEO of Lucro. “This partnership to embed Lucro as a technology enabler for the event will ensure more relevant connections are made to optimize the Festival experience.”

“As a Lucro user, I look forward to discovering and considering innovative solutions, in collaboration with my peers, in advance of the Festival to maximize the use of my time at the event,” said Andrew Smith, Director of Strategy & Innovation at Brookdale Senior Living. “We are constantly seeking solutions to improve the health and experience of our residents and this partnership will help us make decisions about companies with applicable offerings that address our priorities.”

For more information on attending this event, visit http://www.healthfurther.com/2017tickets

ABOUT LUCRO

Lucro is a digital platform helping healthcare organizations make better purchasing decisions. Created with input from innovators at the nation’s leading health systems and a deep understanding of the healthcare buying cycle, Lucro exists to support providers by giving them the tools to evaluate and choose their best vendor partners. Accelerate your decisions with Lucro. To learn more, visit lucro.com.

ABOUT HEALTH:FURTHER

Health:Further is an open community focused on the future of health. We are driven to pursue two difficult ideals: that health is a human right, and that health must be supported affordably and sustainably. Each year our community gathers at the Health:Further Festival in Nashville, TN to exchange ideas, evidence and good will. We are providers, payers, politicians and practitioners. We are investors, innovators, artists and activists. We are patients, and together, we will create the ideal future of health. More at HealthFurther.com.