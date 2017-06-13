The Somfy Connect UAI Plus “The Somfy Connect UAI Plus makes integration simple.”

Somfy Systems, Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior and exterior window coverings, announces the launch of the Somfy Connect™ Universal Automation Interface (UAI) Plus to expand and simplify integration. The Somfy Connect UAI Plus allows for commissioning and integrating Somfy Digital Network™ (SDN) over IP.

This streamlined process saves integrators time and effort while working with drivers from popular home automation systems such as Control4®, Crestron® and Savant® using the Somfy Synergy™ API integration protocol.

“The Somfy Connect UAI Plus makes integration simple,” said Tom Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of Somfy North America. “Integrators can now offer improved customization of Somfy-powered motorized products.”

The Somfy Connect UAI Plus improves workflow for integrators looking to add motorized window coverings to their offer. Embedded motor commissioning software streamlines SDN system configuration with an improved user interface and by eliminating extra equipment.

The Somfy Connect UAI Plus provides integrators the freedom to program SDN RS485 motors over a local network. We’ve simplified communication to third-party controllers by eliminating cumbersome converters and pinouts. Setup is a breeze thanks to embedded programming software which makes it easy to commission SDN over IP.

Joining the Somfy Connect platform of integration devices, the Somfy Connect UAI Plus provides reliable, bidirectional integration over IP. Together with the myLink™ for Radio Technology Somfy® (RTS) devices, integration over IP is now possible for both SDN and RTS. Now it’s even easier to offer the comfort, convenience and energy savings of motorized window coverings for a wide range of commercial and residential installations.

“The Somfy Connect UAI Plus is part of our expanding connected home story,” Murphy said. “Somfy is always looking to grow opportunities for integrators, home automation installers and programmers.”

