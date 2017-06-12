BigDog Mower Co. recently recognized the May winners of the BigDog Best Friends Photo Contest. The anonymous photo contest winner nominated the In Harmony With Nature Animal Haven in Orlando as the May charity recipient. Through this unique photo contest, monthly winners receive a $300 pet store gift card and nominate their favorite pet charity to receive a $5,000 check and a new BigDog Alpha zero-turn mower.

Dog lovers are encouraged to enter the contest by simply submitting a photo with their best (canine) friend at bigdogbestfriends.com. Each month, BigDog will select a winning photo. Winners will receive a $300 gift card to their local pet store and will select a local nonprofit dog organization to receive $5,000 and a new BigDog Alpha zero-turn mower (total value $8,000).

“BigDog Mowers celebrates the special bond we have with our four-legged friends and what better way than to capture our dogs in a photo contest,” explained Chad Lane, vice president of global and emerging business. “We’re excited to be able to recognize these dog lovers and volunteers throughout the country who work tirelessly to provide protection, care and shelter to lost and stray animals. We’re so proud to become a part of the incredible journey by helping to give back to those who give so much.”

BigDog Mowers kicked off the contest with a donation to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay in early April. Visit bigdogbestfriends.com or the BigDog Facebook page for a collection of submitted photos and monthly winners.

Dog lovers and enthusiasts will be able to enter the contest through Aug. 30, 2017. Each dog organization selected by the photo contest winners must be a 501c3 organization approved by BigDog. For official rules, see bigdogbestfriends.com.

About BigDog Mower Co.

BigDog Mower Co. is a U.S. manufacturer of finely crafted zero turn mowers with its roots in Kansas. With an experienced and enthusiastic team, our vision is to deliver the highest-quality mowers that help our customers create the optimum space to enjoy everything from backyard cookouts to soaking up the sun with four-legged family members. From the mower design, to the materials and components, to the care throughout the production process, BigDog Mowers are produced just as if we were making them for ourselves. BigDog. Always Loyal. Always Ready.

For more information on BigDog Mower Co., visit bigdogmowerco.com.

