Aaron Geiger, Chief Technology Officer at ARCO, accepted the award on his company's behalf. The implementation of this software will further increase ARCO’s ability to provide industry-leading speed-to-market and cost effective solutions, as well as providing new insights only available in a 100% digital solution.

Design/build firm ARCO has been named alligatortek’s Client of the Year in construction. The software solutions provider recognized the company as a forward-thinking innovation leader within its industry through its continual process enhancements.

Aaron Geiger, Chief Technology Officer at ARCO accepted the award on his company’s behalf. Geiger directs the vision for the projects in development with alligatortek.

“ARCO is honored to be named alligatortek’s Client of the Year in construction.” said Geiger. “Our partnership with alligatortek has been a fruitful one and will continue to grow. Our two companies share a common culture and a commitment to providing a personalized solution to our clients. alligatortek has a unique ability to understand our business needs very quickly, and provide real insights and opportunities during the development process. It’s a highly iterative and flexible process that fits us perfectly and has allowed us to be very nimble.”

The ARCOST application, currently in development at alligatortek, takes ARCO’s industry-leading knowledge of construction market prices and conditions and delivers an array of digital tools for its Associates to use. The implementation of this software will further increase ARCO’s ability to provide industry-leading speed-to-market and cost effective solutions, as well as providing new insights only available in a 100% digital solution.

“Productivity is what we hope all of our clients achieve when they work with us,” said Sid Bala, alligatortek President and CEO. “This project is a true game-changer – one that will make a difference in ARCO’s ability to deliver personalized solutions to their clients. We are grateful to clients like ARCO for allowing us the opportunity to help their businesses grow.”

About ARCO

Founded in 1992 on the principle that construction should be an enjoyable and beneficial process for our associates and customers, ARCO has grown to become a leader in the design/build industry with offices in 11 major markets and hundreds of employees nationwide. As the 27th largest design/build general contractor in the United States, ARCO offers the strength and presence of a national builder with the personalized attention of a small company. We provide our clients with complete, turnkey project delivery from site selection to building turn over. Our professional, qualified team of engineers, project managers, superintendents and architects are capable of designing and building the most demanding projects anywhere in the country. We pride ourselves in offering the best, most cost effective, single source solutions and adding value to every project. For more information, please visit http://www.arconational.com.

About alligatortek

alligatortek began partnering with clients more than 20 years ago to provide custom software applications. alligatortek specializes in building and tailoring systems for industries that are the backbone of the world economy and has worked with big-name clients like US Foods, Feeding America, and Driscoll’s. With a strong focus on identifying bottlenecks in business processes, the company brings deep industry knowledge and expertise to every project, enabling its team members to quickly identify and design solutions for unique business challenges. alligatortek gained worldwide recognition as a 2015 Microsoft Partner of the Year. The firm is a two-time winner of the Chicago Innovation Awards, and has received elite recognition for three consecutive years by the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatortek.com.