New Engagement Manager, Trey Finley "Working with Share is an opportunity to help business owners do more of what they care about most."

Trey Finley joined the Share On Purpose portfolio as an Engagement Manager effective Thursday, June 1. “His experience is an ideal fit for the portfolio and the individual companies within,” says Terri Maxwell, CEO of Share On Purpose. Share On Purpose invests in and manages multiple purpose-drive companies, including, Promote On Purpose, IGNITE On Purpose, Succeed On Purpose and Talent On Purpose.

Finley received his Masters of Science in Christian Education before going on to receive his Masters in Divinity, both from Abilene Christian University. He focused his career on faith-based leadership development before setting out on his own as a freelance management consultant. He focused on non-profits and government entities where he coached and collaborated through strategic planning, team training, and became known as a world-class resource to leaders in those organizations.

In addition to his work experience, Finley volunteers with the neighborhoods of CitySquare and serves as a Board Member for Eleven:28 Ministries.

“Working with business owners in my career has taught me how much they care about their business, their customers, and their employees," says Finley, "Working with Share is an opportunity to help business owners do more of what they care about most."

Finley has a vast array of skills, knowledge, background, and experience and the Share On Purpose portfolio team says they are thrilled to have him on board.

About Share On Purpose

Founded in 2009 by Terri Maxwell, Share on Purpose™ is a community built on meaningful pursuits and profitable ventures. It is a purpose-driven holding company that invests in and manages a portfolio of brands that are changing the way business is done. Launched companies include Succeed On Purpose, Promote On Purpose, IGNITE On Purpose and Talent On Purpose. They actively pursue purposeful brands and talented people who are passionate about meaningful success.