Every year companies throughout Chicago compete to be named one of “Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.” Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor. Maven Wave is honored to be recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) for the 4th consecutive year as one of “Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.”

The 2017 winning companies were assessed by the NABR, an independent research firm who evaluated each company’s entry based on key measures in various categories. They include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest companies for the fourth year in a row. At Maven Wave, we continually strive to keep our employees learning, engaged, and challenged. We would not be able to achieve such significant growth without our great people,” says Jeff Lee, Partner and co-founder of Maven Wave.

For Maven Wave, employees are truly the most valuable asset. The success of Maven Wave has been driven by the strength of their employees, who make the workplace a rewarding environment. The leadership team continually focuses on making employee development, engagement, and work-life balance a top priority.

“Profitability and stability is essential for businesses in today’s economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2017 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of MBPA. “We are proud to honor this year’s winners.”

View all of the 2017 winners here.

About Maven Wave

Maven Wave helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting with the agility you’d expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. Maven Wave’s digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud.

About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association For Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted. Visit http://www.101bestandbrightest.com to obtain an application.