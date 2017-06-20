Starting June 5, 2017 PT360 will welcome Samuel Kridl, PT, DPT, OCS to their team!

PT360 prides itself on being a concierge level physical therapy center. The practice establishes a supportive relationship with their patients that, in conjunction with their treatment approach, is responsible for routinely producing extraordinary outcomes. The clinics offer each patient individualized programs to effectively address orthopedic and sports medicine problems. PT 360's one-to-one approach offers a variety of treatment options including, but not limited to, manual therapy, exercise performance and functional dry needling, and also specializes in spine and sacroiliac (SI) dysfunction. While the company's office locations are easily accessed by Atlanta metro residents, patients from other states often travel to Atlanta to benefit from PT 360's unique treatment approach and areas of expertise. The clinic works with all age groups and has treated many celebrities and professional athletes.

"I look forward to serving the north Atlanta area. This is an exciting opportunity where I will have a chance to coordinate care with Atlanta's finest sports medicine and orthopedic physicians to deliver concierge level physical therapy to our patients," stated Kridl when asked why he decided to join PT 360.

About Sam Kridl, PT, DPT, OCS

Sam received his B.S. in Physiology from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 2010 where he was first exposed to sports rehabilitation as a member of the men’s volleyball program. He then moved to Georgia for Emory University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program where he graduated in 2013 with Highest Honors and continued on to complete the Emory University Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program in 2014.

Sam is a board-certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist, member of the Physical Therapy Association of Georgia (PTAG), American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), including the Sports and Orthopaedic sections, and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists (AAOMPT). Sam is also a certified Functional Dry Needling Practitioner through KinetaCore Education.

Sam’s clinical interests include post-operative rehab, spinal pathologies, sports performance training, and “finding the missing link” when previous attempts of pain management and rehab strategies have failed. His treatment approach is based in manual therapy, meaningful exercise prescription, and empowering patients to stay pain-free.

To learn more about PT 360 or schedule an appointment, visit http://www.pt360atl.com or call 770-225-8860.