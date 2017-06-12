Speaking about Synergy Global Forum Brian Tracy, a recognized self-development expert, said: "There are more of the world's best speakers at the Forum than I've seen in a long time."

Synergy Global Forum is a life-changing business and networking event that is virtually without peer. The legendary speakers it gathers on one stage will educate and challenge audiences while transforming their thinking.

Towards this end, leaders from the worlds of business and technology, as well as bestselling authors, media and sports figures will convene on one stage at the Synergy Global Forum New York 2017 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 27th and 28th. Celebrated names from these respective fields will share the stage to address a myriad of wide-ranging topics, including:

Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media – “The Stunning Parallels Between the Great Leaders of the Ancient World and Today’s Top Business Leaders”;

Malcom Gladwell, Journalist and Author of Bestsellers Outliers: The Story of Success and The Tipping Point – “The New Nexus Between Intelligence, Intuition and Information”;

Nassim Taleb, author of The Black Swan and Antifragile, -- “Decision Making Under Uncertainty”;

Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia – “A ‘Wiki’ Future: How Businesses Must Adapt in the Face of Open-Content Technology in Order to Innovate”;

Gary Vaynerchuk, leading marketing expert and entrepreneur – “Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook: How to Tell Your Story in a Noisy World”;

Guy Kawasaki, Apple Evangelist and Venture Capitalist – “The Art of Invention: How to Create Innovative Products and Services”

Mike Tyson, legendary boxer, on “Lessons Taught by Mentors and How it Translates into Everyday Business”;

Arianna Huffington, founder of the news platform The Huffington post, on "Redefining Success: The Third Metric That Can Benefit Your Bottom Line";

Ray Kurzweil, inventor and futurist — "The Acceleration of Technology in the 21st Century: the Impact on Business, the Economy, and Society."

The forum will be emceed by Fox News Channel Host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Prices for the event range from $2200 for general admission to $12,000 for premium seating, with group and individual discounts available for tickets purchased before July 1st. Reporters and other members of the media are also invited to attend at a reduced cost.

Speaking about Synergy Global Forum Brian Tracy, a recognized self-development expert, said: "There are more of the world's best speakers at the Forum than I've seen in a long time."