TeacherLists announces today a continued partnership with The Kids In Need Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing free school supplies to low-income students, teachers and communities. Throughout 2017, TeacherLists will donate up to $75,000 through two initiatives:



Teacher List Creation on TeacherLists.com: When teachers create lists on TeacherLists.com, donations will be made to Kids In Need Foundation, up to $25,000.

Parent Purchase on TeacherLists.com: KINF will receive a percentage of each sale, up to $50,000, when a parent purchases a list on TeacherLists.com. A donation is triggered when parents click on a link from Teacherlits.com to a participating retailer, such as Target or Amazon.

TeacherLists and The Kids In Need Foundation have partnered together since 2016 to provide essential school supplies to kids who would otherwise go without. Last year, thousands of schools took to TeacherLists to create and share their school supply wish lists, allowing the company to make a donation of $25,000 to Kids In Need Foundation.

TeacherLists’ fundamental goal is to make back-to-school simpler and more efficient for schools and parents. Parents have always had to find school supply lists and go shopping for back-to-school supplies. It is often a time consuming and daunting task. Since 2012, TeacherLists has worked to make that process easier for tens of thousands of schools and millions of parents.

But for many parents and schools, back-to-school supply shopping isn’t just a hassle, it’s an impossibility. Some parents can not afford the basic materials for their kids.

“Our partnership with the Kids In Need Foundation has been an incredibly rewarding one, not only for the schools and students receiving help, but also for our organization,” said TeacherLists CEO, John Driscoll. “Feeling that we’ve not only helped the schools in our community but also made the school year a more positive experience for so many other students and their families is what we’re all about. We are thrilled to expand our partnership and we are excited to see what we can do to help this year.”

“When students have the school supplies they need, their confidence improves, and they become more engaged in the classroom,” says Dave Smith, executive director, The Kids In Need Foundation.“Our partnership with TeacherLists ensures that we are providing more students nationwide with the tools they need to thrive, and we are thankful for their commitment to kids.

About TeacherLists.com

TeacherLists is the smarter way to manage, find and share school supply lists for schools and parents. Launched in 2012, TeacherLists is currently used at over 40,000 schools and in more than 1 million classrooms across the nation. After a school’s lists are updated once, that school’s parents can then find those lists exactly where and when they need them, whether on the school website, the TeacherLists site, via their smart phones or even directly on the sites of key retailers. TeacherLists provides parents the freedom of accessing and finding the most updated school supply lists, twenty four-seven. For more information about TeacherLists, visit http://www.teacherlists.com.

About The Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation’s mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed nearly $900 million in school supplies, directly benefiting 5.4 million students and nearly 200,000 teachers annually. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @KidsInNeed