The New Face of Radiation Monitoring: The Phoenix ACE RAD

BNC Scientific is now offering a UAV Radiation Detection solution in our suite of HAZMAT / first-responder instrumentation. The WB Johnson Phoenix ACE RAD Airborne Radiation Detector compliments the company's family of nuclear detection technology and is available as part of an equipment bundle or as a single unit sale. The lightweight system is capable of detecting gamma and x-rays from a safe distance using a tablet and joystick controller. UAV's equipped with nuclear radiation detectors are a valuable tool in a complete radiation detection and incident mitigation program.

The Phoenix ACE RAD is typically used for aerial/plume mapping, site surveying, and for inspecting buildings and other structures. Low cost surveys, reaching difficult places, and keeping operators at a safe distance from gamma sources are credited to the technology. The combination of a UAV and CsI radiation detector allows hazardous situations to be assessed and evaluated without putting first responders at risk.

“To complement our RIIDs, PRDs, and isotope identification backpacks, we are integrating the Phoenix ACE RAD,” comments Allan Gonzalez, Detection Systems Product Manager. “Radiation Detection UAV's have amazing potential to support hazmat agencies and provide critical information on plume direction, contamination levels, and potential risks”.

The Phoenix ACE RAD offers an hour of flight time and weighs less than 7 pounds. The large CsI detector ensures fast response to gamma radiation with a sensitivity specification of 1.93 cps / μR / hr. The high resolution camera offers the operator a clear viewing capability and the IP65 rating ensures the unit will operate in fog, light rain or dry, sandy conditions. Additional features are planned for late 2017 to include neutron detection, gamma spectroscopy capabilities and waypoint support. For more information contact us at 800-234-7858.

About BNC Scientific

BNC Scientific is a division of Berkeley Nucleonics Corp. The group started in 2009 to provide a wider range of best-in-class products, services and training to the US technical community. BNC Scientific offers products from leading manufacturers worldwide that offer unique capability. The company offers instrument repair and service, consulting and training on a full range of products and systems. Our consulting team carries DOE and DOD clearances and can support program development, ongoing training and incident mitigation with 24/7 spectroscopic expertise