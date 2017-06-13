National Call Your Doctor Day is June 13, 2017 “There's never been a better time for women to be their own best health advocates. Calling your doctor and taking advantage of preventive care is where to start” -Bright Pink CEO, Katie Thiede

Today, Bright Pink, a national breast and ovarian health non-profit organization, is encouraging women to call their doctor or primary care provider to schedule their annual well-woman exam in honor of National Call Your Doctor Day.



According to a recent poll conducted by Bright Pink and Glow, 55% of 13,000 women surveyed had never had an annual well-woman exam.

Additionally, in a 2015 ZocDoc survey, 9 of out 10 millennials do not schedule preventive doctor’s appointments.

Bright Pink hopes to inspire women across the country to make that important phone call to their healthcare provider and schedule their well-woman exam.

During a well-woman exam, women receive clinical breast exams, pelvic exams and can have proactive conversations with their doctors about breast and ovarian cancer risk.

“Seeing your doctor every year is the most important thing you can be doing to protect your breast and ovarian health,” says Bright Pink Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deborah Lindner. Currently, well-woman exams are free and guaranteed to you by the Affordable Care Act through 2017.

After calling their doctor, women can show that they made an appointment by using the hashtags #CallYourDoctorDay and #iCalled, further inspiring women in their social circles.

“Bright Pink is committed to helping you access preventive care—and get the most out of it—so you live your brightest, healthiest life,” says Bright Pink CEO, Katie Thiede, “There's never been a better time for women to be their own best health advocates. Calling your doctor and taking advantage of preventive care is where to start.”

National Call Your Doctor Day Support

Bright Pink is honored by the campaign supporters who are rallying around the cause to encourage consumers and coworkers alike to call their doctors on June 13.



Aerie, an intimates line for every girl, is showing up in a major way, encouraging Aerie girls to make their preventive appointments via social media, a video by model Iskra Lawrence, and a Times Square Billboard in New York City.

Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity, the second largest group in the National Panhellenic Conference, is empowering both undergraduates and alumnae to put their health first.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois is launching social promotions beginning this week and offering $25 off annual well-woman exams through the end of June.

Vibes, a mobile-marketing company, is hosting a raffle for employees who call their doctor, a fitness scavenger hunt around the city of Chicago, and a celebration featuring Bright Pink CEO Katie Thiede in honor of National Call Your Doctor Day.

Other Call Your Doctor Day supporters include: Paul Mitchell, Her Campus, iLoveKickboxing, Girls Gone Rx, Classy, Crowdrise, and Stridekick.

Bright Pink launched Call Your Doctor Day in 2016. The holiday is celebrated on the second Tuesday of June and as of this year, is nationally recognized by the National Day Calendar.

About Bright Pink®

Bright Pink is a national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. The organization’s mission is to save women’s lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering them to live proactively at a young age. Bright Pink’s innovative programs educate and equip young women to assess their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, reduce their risk, and detect these diseases at early, non life-threatening stages. Launched in the fall of 2016, ExploreYourGenetics.org, provides women comprehensive information about genetic testing and breast and ovarian cancer-influencing mutations. Founded in 2007, Bright Pink strives to reach the 52 million women in the US between the ages of 18-45 with this life-saving education. Put Awareness In Action™ at BrightPink.org.