Omni-Threat Structures, Lakeland, Florida

American Business Continuity Group (ABC Group) has brought Omni-Threat Structures ™ to market. These scalable, cost-effective hardened buildings provide critical protection from the potential devastation of High Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse (HEMP), Intentional Electromagnetic Interference (IEMI), Emanations Eavesdropping (TEMPEST), terrorist ballistic / blast attacks and natural disasters.

Omni-Threat Structures™ (OTS) are configurable to levels of protection that range from natural disasters to terrorist threats aimed at critical infrastructure. First tier markets for the buildings are power generation and distribution facilities, the military, and financial institutions, among others.

OTS is related to Golden Sands General Contractors, which has a business continuity division that serves the nation’s leading financial institutions. Golden Sands is currently constructing the Vertical Electro-Magnetic Pulse Simulator (VEMPS) at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Omni-Threat Structures, breakthrough shielding compliant buildings, were developed as an option to higher cost structures that utilize traditional methods of EMP protection that require separate metal structures within a building. Omni-Threat Structures are single structures that combines the physical security of concrete with electromagnetic shielding. “The elimination of the building within the building negates the need for separate architecture, engineering and specialized construction,” said Peter Fedele, Omni-Threat Structures’ CEO.

Specific to the power grid, Omni-Threat Structures offer secure storage of replacement electronic devices including test equipment and diagnostic sensors for a grid black start. Facilities that are particularly vulnerable include regional command centers, substations, disaster recovery facilities, operations control buildings and SCADA Rooms (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition). Omni-Threat Structures ™ are also ideally suited to secure critical aspects of the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Military applications for the structures include physically secure / hardened facilities such as TEMPEST data-communications centers, command and control operation centers and facilities to protect high-value assets such as aircraft.

BACKGROUND:

In conjunction with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), ABC Group developed breakthrough construction methodologies and proprietary conductive shotcrete shielding that it is currently bringing to market. The result of a three-year sponsored research program with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the technology developed during the joint sponsored research agreement has been exclusively licensed by ABC Group from NUtech Ventures, the commercialization affiliate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

American Business Continuity Group, LLC has three decades of success as a high integrity industrial general contractor, a decade of success with specialized design-build hardened structures and experience in the nuclear power industry, building Fukushima Flex/ Beyond Design Basis structures that meet NRC Regulatory Guide 1.76 standards.

Building on a history of success, the company now constructs EMP - IEMI shielded structures that also incorporates protection from ballistic /blast, natural threats, including Cat 5 hurricanes, EF-5 tornados, and seismic events. The group is currently constructing the Vertical Electro-Magnetic Pulse Simulator (VEMPS) at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Omni-Threat Structures has assembled a team of experts in the EMP / IEMI field, with a broad base of experience to support delivery of products and services to the power industry, the U.S. Military and all Homeland Security Critical Infrastructure Sectors.

