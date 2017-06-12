Winstead's reputation for delivering high level, client-focused legal services has again been recognized by Chambers and Partners. This year's Chambers USA Guide 2017 publication ranked seven of Winstead's practice areas in bands 1-4 in Texas with real estate and construction ranked in band 1. Other practice areas listed by Chambers in this year’s survey were banking and finance, energy, environment and insurance in Texas; and real estate: finance in North Carolina.

Chambers USA is published by Chambers and Partners, a premier guide to the legal profession. Each year, Chambers conducts in-depth research and interviews with clients and attorneys throughout the United States to identify the top lawyers in various practice areas. Law firms and individual lawyers are ranked in bands from 1-6, with 1 being the best. Inclusion in Chambers USA is based completely on the research and peer interviews conducted and cannot be initiated by a firm or attorney.

Commentators in the 2017 survey praised Winstead several specific practices.



Construction –“Top-drawer construction practice that advises clients from a range of sectors, including transportation, retail and healthcare.”

Banking & Finance –"Winstead is outside of the paint-by-numbers approach. They're able to adapt."

Real Estate – "Well versed on matters before engagement.”

Insurance – "The firm is exceptionally proficient, offers expert knowledge and provides good results."

“To receive high praise from clients and peers is very gratifying,” said Winstead CEO David Dawson. “More importantly, it reinforces our commitment to deliver the highest caliber client service, and motivates us to raise that bar even higher. Earning the trust of our clients and respect of our peers is a meaningful recognition.”

The Winstead attorneys and their practice areas listed in the Chambers USA Guide 2017 publication are:

Mike Hilliard Banking & Finance

Richard Leucht Banking & Finance

Jim Littlejohn Banking & Finance

Melissa Ruman Stewart Banking & Finance

Daniel Susie Banking & Finance

Phil Lamberson Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Robert Bass Construction (star individual)

Mark Guthrie Construction

Michelle Rieger Construction

Stewart Whitehead Construction

Ron Moss Energy: state regulatory & litigation (electricity)

Albert Axe Environment

Keith Courtney Environment

Derek Seal Environment

Cheryl Camin Murray Healthcare

Alex Gonzales Insurance: regulation

Jay Brown Insurance

Peter Nolan Insurance

Cathryn Berryman Intellectual property; trademark & copyright

Mike Alessio Real Estate

Andy Dow Real Estate

Greg Erwin Real Estate

Kevin Sullivan Real Estate

John Nolan Real Estate

Ed Peterson Real Estate

Kirk Williams Real Estate: zoning/land use

Jeff Lee Real Estate: finance (North Carolina)

Denis Braham Sports law (nationwide)

Brent Clifton Tax

Tom Helfand Tax

Chambers USA Guide conducts more than 14,000 interviews across the country in which clients and participating attorneys are asked to rank law firms and individual attorneys in specific specialty areas. The qualities on which rankings are assessed include technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients. Chambers selects their sources based on submissions put forward by legal practices, interviews during the course of research, as well as from their own database resources.

