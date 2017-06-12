30 Winstead Attorneys, Seven Practices Ranked in Chambers and Partners 2017 Survey

Share Article

Chambers USA Guide 2017 has ranked seven Winstead's practice areas in bands 1-4 in Texas with real estate and construction ranked in band 1. Other practice areas listed by Chambers in this year’s survey were banking and finance, energy, environment and insurance in Texas; and real estate: finance in North Carolina.

Dallas, Texas (PRWEB)

Winstead's reputation for delivering high level, client-focused legal services has again been recognized by Chambers and Partners. This year's Chambers USA Guide 2017 publication ranked seven of Winstead's practice areas in bands 1-4 in Texas with real estate and construction ranked in band 1. Other practice areas listed by Chambers in this year’s survey were banking and finance, energy, environment and insurance in Texas; and real estate: finance in North Carolina.

Chambers USA is published by Chambers and Partners, a premier guide to the legal profession. Each year, Chambers conducts in-depth research and interviews with clients and attorneys throughout the United States to identify the top lawyers in various practice areas. Law firms and individual lawyers are ranked in bands from 1-6, with 1 being the best. Inclusion in Chambers USA is based completely on the research and peer interviews conducted and cannot be initiated by a firm or attorney.

Commentators in the 2017 survey praised Winstead several specific practices.

  •     Construction –“Top-drawer construction practice that advises clients from a range of sectors, including transportation, retail and healthcare.”
  •     Banking & Finance –"Winstead is outside of the paint-by-numbers approach. They're able to adapt."
  •     Real Estate – "Well versed on matters before engagement.”
  •     Insurance – "The firm is exceptionally proficient, offers expert knowledge and provides good results."

“To receive high praise from clients and peers is very gratifying,” said Winstead CEO David Dawson. “More importantly, it reinforces our commitment to deliver the highest caliber client service, and motivates us to raise that bar even higher. Earning the trust of our clients and respect of our peers is a meaningful recognition.”

The Winstead attorneys and their practice areas listed in the Chambers USA Guide 2017 publication are:
Mike Hilliard            Banking & Finance
Richard Leucht        Banking & Finance
Jim Littlejohn            Banking & Finance
Melissa Ruman Stewart    Banking & Finance
Daniel Susie            Banking & Finance
Phil Lamberson        Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Robert Bass            Construction (star individual)
Mark Guthrie            Construction
Michelle Rieger        Construction
Stewart Whitehead    Construction
Ron Moss            Energy: state regulatory & litigation (electricity)
Albert Axe            Environment
Keith Courtney        Environment
Derek Seal            Environment
Cheryl Camin Murray    Healthcare
Alex Gonzales        Insurance: regulation
Jay Brown            Insurance
Peter Nolan            Insurance
Cathryn Berryman    Intellectual property; trademark & copyright
Mike Alessio            Real Estate
Andy Dow            Real Estate
Greg Erwin            Real Estate
Kevin Sullivan        Real Estate
John Nolan            Real Estate
Ed Peterson            Real Estate
Kirk Williams            Real Estate: zoning/land use
Jeff Lee                        Real Estate: finance (North Carolina)
Denis Braham        Sports law (nationwide)
Brent Clifton            Tax
Tom Helfand            Tax

Chambers USA Guide conducts more than 14,000 interviews across the country in which clients and participating attorneys are asked to rank law firms and individual attorneys in specific specialty areas. The qualities on which rankings are assessed include technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients. Chambers selects their sources based on submissions put forward by legal practices, interviews during the course of research, as well as from their own database resources.

Winstead PC is a national business law firm with more than 325 attorneys. The firm provides a full range of business legal services to some of the most recognized and respected companies across the country and throughout the world. Winstead has offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and The Woodlands, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina. For detailed information about Winstead, visit http://www.winstead.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Michael A. Webb
Winstead PC
214.745.5308
Email >

Media

Winstead Attorneys, Practices Ranked in 2017 Chambers USA SurveyWinstead Attorneys, Practices Ranked in 2017 Chambers USA SurveyChambers USA Guide 2017 has ranked seven Winstead's practice areas in bands 1-4 in Texas with real estate and construction ranked in band 1. Other practice areas listed by Chambers in this year’s survey were banking and finance, energy, environment and insurance in Texas; and real estate: finance in North Carolina.