Dallas, Texas (PRWEB) June 12, 2017
Winstead's reputation for delivering high level, client-focused legal services has again been recognized by Chambers and Partners. This year's Chambers USA Guide 2017 publication ranked seven of Winstead's practice areas in bands 1-4 in Texas with real estate and construction ranked in band 1. Other practice areas listed by Chambers in this year’s survey were banking and finance, energy, environment and insurance in Texas; and real estate: finance in North Carolina.
Chambers USA is published by Chambers and Partners, a premier guide to the legal profession. Each year, Chambers conducts in-depth research and interviews with clients and attorneys throughout the United States to identify the top lawyers in various practice areas. Law firms and individual lawyers are ranked in bands from 1-6, with 1 being the best. Inclusion in Chambers USA is based completely on the research and peer interviews conducted and cannot be initiated by a firm or attorney.
Commentators in the 2017 survey praised Winstead several specific practices.
- Construction –“Top-drawer construction practice that advises clients from a range of sectors, including transportation, retail and healthcare.”
- Banking & Finance –"Winstead is outside of the paint-by-numbers approach. They're able to adapt."
- Real Estate – "Well versed on matters before engagement.”
- Insurance – "The firm is exceptionally proficient, offers expert knowledge and provides good results."
“To receive high praise from clients and peers is very gratifying,” said Winstead CEO David Dawson. “More importantly, it reinforces our commitment to deliver the highest caliber client service, and motivates us to raise that bar even higher. Earning the trust of our clients and respect of our peers is a meaningful recognition.”
The Winstead attorneys and their practice areas listed in the Chambers USA Guide 2017 publication are:
Mike Hilliard Banking & Finance
Richard Leucht Banking & Finance
Jim Littlejohn Banking & Finance
Melissa Ruman Stewart Banking & Finance
Daniel Susie Banking & Finance
Phil Lamberson Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Robert Bass Construction (star individual)
Mark Guthrie Construction
Michelle Rieger Construction
Stewart Whitehead Construction
Ron Moss Energy: state regulatory & litigation (electricity)
Albert Axe Environment
Keith Courtney Environment
Derek Seal Environment
Cheryl Camin Murray Healthcare
Alex Gonzales Insurance: regulation
Jay Brown Insurance
Peter Nolan Insurance
Cathryn Berryman Intellectual property; trademark & copyright
Mike Alessio Real Estate
Andy Dow Real Estate
Greg Erwin Real Estate
Kevin Sullivan Real Estate
John Nolan Real Estate
Ed Peterson Real Estate
Kirk Williams Real Estate: zoning/land use
Jeff Lee Real Estate: finance (North Carolina)
Denis Braham Sports law (nationwide)
Brent Clifton Tax
Tom Helfand Tax
Chambers USA Guide conducts more than 14,000 interviews across the country in which clients and participating attorneys are asked to rank law firms and individual attorneys in specific specialty areas. The qualities on which rankings are assessed include technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients. Chambers selects their sources based on submissions put forward by legal practices, interviews during the course of research, as well as from their own database resources.
Winstead PC is a national business law firm with more than 325 attorneys. The firm provides a full range of business legal services to some of the most recognized and respected companies across the country and throughout the world. Winstead has offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and The Woodlands, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina. For detailed information about Winstead, visit http://www.winstead.com.