Flow’s younger viewers now have a kid-friendly service that delivers children’s content anytime, anywhere, on any device via the new “Flow Kids” app specially developed by Toon Goggles, the top kids' on-demand entertainment service.

The Flow Kids app offers viewers approximately 1000 hours of high-definition children’s content - thousands of fun and educational cartoons for boys and girls, live action shows, comedy, engaging games for preschool to older age groups - something for every child.

“We’re pleased to have partnered with Toon Goggles as we introduce an exciting new option for children’s educational and entertainment programming to the region,” said James Tooke, SVP Content & Media at Cable & Wireless, operator of Flow. “We’ve invested significantly to secure the world’s best content for our audiences, and we of course wanted to ensure that the young ones weren’t left out. With Flow Kids, children now have the ability to stream their favourite shows and play fun, interactive games any time of the day, keeping them entertained for hours on end. Plus, Flow Kids is not only jammed-pack with fun games and entertainment – it’s also educational, intuitive, easy-to-use and a safe platform for kids of any age. We’re confident Flow Kids will put a smile on every child’s face.”

Aside from the diverse selection of content, Flow Kids offers other features to enhance the viewing experience for children and parents alike. For example, for those parents who’d like to ensure their children are watching content that’s suitable for their age, Flow Kids has a built-in parental control switch to allow them control over what shows, music or games kids can access. The app also allows for access over 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi, and has the ability to store content, so kids can watch their favourite shows even when they’re not connected to the Internet.

Commenting on the innovative app and the cosmopolitan perspective it offers children, Stephen L. Hodge, C.E.O. of Toon Goggles said, “Growing up on the small Caribbean island of Anguilla, and as a father of three myself, I know first-hand how important it is for kids to gain a global perspective, and the fun and educational content on Flow Kids helps facilitate that. We feel that our partnership with Flow and Cable & Wireless meets both our companies’ goals of increasing quality media options for kids everywhere."

Flow Kids is available to Flow subscribers for free via the mobile app, once they have a Flow broadband package, mobile bundle or TV account and a Flow ID. A premium version will also be available for a fee, which will give users the ability to access content via their mobile and Flow’s video-on-demand service on up to 5 devices, including smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Flow Kids is available in twelve Flow markets: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at http://www.cwc.com/, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Toon Goggles

Toon Goggles™ is the premier destination for On-Demand Entertainment for Kids™. The kid-safe and parent-friendly service offers a vast and diverse amount of animated and live-action programs, engaging games, a comprehensive radio section and tween entertainment news. Toon Goggles includes ad-free preschool and educational shows, as well as free content with pre-approved, child-appropriate advertising. Users have the option to upgrade to a premium membership and opt-out of advertisements. The platform is fully COPPA-compliant (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act), boasting a strictly enforced screening process to ensure that all material is clean, safe and age-appropriate. Designed specifically for children to be in charge of their viewing experience, Toon Goggles’ easy-to-use interface lets kids watch their own personally selected programming anywhere and at any time.

Toon Goggles is available online at http://www.toongoggles.com and as an app on the iTunes App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), Windows®8 and on all Sony phones and tablets, and pre-installed on a variety of devices. Toon Goggles can be found on the Sharp Aquos LED TV, Techno Source’s Kurio7 Android™ Tablet for Families™, Oregon Scientific’s Meep! Tablets, Barnes & Noble’s critically acclaimed NOOK® HD and NOOK® HD+, the widely available Roku and on many other smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and set-top boxes.

