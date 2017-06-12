H3.Group Wins Multiple Awards at 38th Annual SIPAwards

H3.Group has been named the first-place winner in multiple categories by the Specialized Information Publishers Association (SIPA) during the 38th annual SIPAwards competition for excellence in editorial and marketing. Winners were announced during a luncheon at SIPA’s 41st Annual Conference: Growth Now, held at the Marriott Metro Center in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 6.

“We are extremely proud to receive these awards,” says Dennis O’Brien, vice president of marketing for H3.Group. “They demonstrate the success of our internal teams, and our commitment to collaboration and innovation.”

H3.Group was formed in March 2017 upon the merger of DecisionHealth, LLC, with existing brands HCPro and HealthLeaders Media. With its three pillars of thought leadership, expertise, and application, H3.Group strives to provide critical insight, analysis, tools, and training to healthcare organizations nationwide, aiming to empower healthcare professionals with solution-focused information and intelligence to guide their organizations’ efforts in achieving compliance, financial performance, leadership, and organizational excellence.

“We congratulate all of the winning publishers on their high-caliber editorial work and best-in-class marketing initiatives,” said Nancy Brand, SIPA’s managing director. “SIPA commends the individual and team efforts that earned these well-deserved honors.”

The SIPA awards were presented across 29 categories, including Best Daily Publication and Best New Product Launch, and were judged by a panel of more than 40 specially chosen industry peers.

"Quality is at the heart of what we do, and to be recognized with peer-judged awards is so meaningful," says Elizabeth Petersen, president of the H3.Group, a Simplify Compliance business. "I'm incredibly proud of the team."

H3.Group brands received top honors in five categories:

Best Health Care/Regulatory/Education Interpretative or Analytical Reporting

Special Issue: Coverage of the Proposed MIPS Rule, DecisionHealth, an H3.Group Brand

Best Daily Publication

HealthLeaders Media Daily eNewsletter, HealthLeaders Media, an H3.Group Brand

The Margie Weiner Award for Best Marketing Campaign of the Year

Coding Center Expert Becomes the Star Performer in 2016 (and Delivers Million Dollar Return)!, DecisionHealth, an H3.Group Brand

Best New Product Launch

SelectCoder Facility: Precision Engineered to Speed Past the Competition, DecisionHealth, an H3.Group Brand

Best Lead Generation Program

CRC Symposium Challenge, HCPro, an H3.Group Brand

Other honorable mentions and runners-up include:

Best New or Relaunched Website

Credentialing Resource Center, HCPro, an H3.Group Brand

Best Editorial and Marketing Collaboration

ACDIS Live!, HCPro, an H3.Group Brand

About H3.Group

H3.Group is comprised of DecisionHealth, HCPro, and HealthLeaders Media. By bringing together industry-leading and award-winning tools, experts, and thought leadership, H3.Group offers the healthcare industry unique knowledge, insight, and solutions with the mission of providing critical insight, analysis, tools, and training to healthcare organizations nationwide.

HCPro

The leading provider of integrated information, education, training, and consulting products and services in the vital areas of healthcare regulation and compliance. For more information, visit http://www.hcpro.com.

DecisionHealth

The nation’s leading source for proprietary decision-support knowledge, tools, and guidance to meet the compliance and regulatory needs of physician practice, hospital, and home healthcare professionals. For more information, visit http://www.decisionhealth.com.

HealthLeaders Media

The leading provider of healthcare business intelligence, thought leadership, and data-driven content for the nation’s healthcare C-suite. For more information, visit http://www.healthleadersmedia.com.

About SIPA

SIPA (the Specialized Information Publishers Association of SIIA) represents the interests of niche publishers and industry partners, and is the premier source of best practices and peer collaboration for the specialized information profession. Since 1977, SIPA has been providing resources and networking opportunities to the member community that help publishers grow and profit, increase efficiency, and improve operations. For more information, visit siia.net/sipa. SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data, and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA’s divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company.