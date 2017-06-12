Paul Barrow Joins Commonwealth Informatics Team

The next big thing for safety teams is to optimize the methodologies, processes and technologies they are using.

June 12th, Commonwealth Informatics, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical and safety analytics products and services, today announced that Paul Barrow has joined the team as Associate Director. At Commonwealth, Paul will be working collaboratively with clients helping to optimize their signal detection processes and methodologies by leveraging capabilities in the Commonwealth Vigilance Workbench (CVW). The CVW is an integrated technology platform which allows medical product developers and regulators to analyze and manage the safety and side effects of therapy interventions using evidence from numerous data sources.

Paul Barrow has over 14 years of experience working in pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety at the UK Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and a global pharmaceutical company as a senior manager, project manager and PV professional. At MHRA, Paul progressed from being a pharmacovigilance scientist to managing the function working on special projects including policy and enhancing MHRA tools to promote safety reporting from patients and healthcare data sources. He was a contributor to the SCOPE and WEB-RADR projects led by the MHRA. Both projects had goals to enhance pharmacovigilance either through capabilities of the regulatory network, or use of new data sources to better understand the safety of medicines being used by patients in real-world settings. Paul joined Takeda after 12 years at MHRA to gain experience on the industry side of pharmacovigilance with a role in operational support and process improvement of the signal management function.

A key trend and current challenge in signal management is combining the many different data sources of patient experience data that are available for analysis including the new requirement for industry to monitor their products in the EudraVigilance database. “I joined Commonwealth because the next big thing for safety teams is to optimize the methodologies, processes and technologies they are using. The Commonwealth Vigilance Workbench provides clients with a unique ability to access and analyze different data sources along the with built-in audit and review cycles, workflow, and documentation that the industry needs to tackle and solve safety investigations,” said Paul Barrow.

“The experience and expertise that Paul brings as both a regulator and a PV professional provides Commonwealth and our clients with tremendous value,” said Geoff Gordon, President and Founder of Commonwealth Informatics. “We are excited about the work Paul will be doing helping clients to further leverage the powerful and innovative capabilities available in CVW to better understand the safety of medicines.”

Commonwealth Informatics is a technology and services company with industry expertise in medical product safety and public health surveillance. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and healthcare providers use Commonwealth products and services to assemble relevant data and answer complex clinical and safety analysis questions quickly and accurately. Learn more about the innovative products and services that are helping to improve the speed and accuracy of clinical data analysis at http://www.commoninf.com.