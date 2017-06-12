Chadwick Martin Bailey Named a Top 50 Market Research Company

As we continue to grow and expand our relationships with incredible clients, we’re honored to have our expertise recognized.

Chadwick Martin Bailey (CMB) was named to the American Marketing Association’s “Gold Top 50” for the 5th consecutive year. The report lists the top revenue-generating market research organizations operating in the U.S, and is the industry’s benchmark for market research organizations nationwide.

This recognition comes as CMB continues to grow its customized quantitative, qualitative and predictive capabilities to support clients’ strategic decisions, while pushing boundaries with innovative data integration and behavioral psychology-based solutions.

“We’re pleased to be included once again in the Top 50,” said Chadwick Martin Bailey’s President Anne Bailey Berman. “As we continue to grow and expand our relationships with incredible clients, we’re honored to have our expertise recognized.”

About the AMA Gold Top 50 List

The “Top 50 U.S. Market Research Ranking and Review” is a report published by the American Marketing Association (AMA), North America’s largest professional marketing association, and Inside Research(R). Top 50 rankings are based on U.S. revenue. The rate of growth from year to year has been adjusted to account for revenue gains or losses from acquisitions or divestitures. Verification of revenue is required of each private firm for ranking by a third party, generally an outside accounting firm.

About Chadwick Martin Bailey

CMB collaborates on game-changing initiatives including market identification, segmentation, invigorating brand health, rejuvenating tired trackers, driving loyalty and advocacy, and product and service development. Leading global brands rely on CMB for relentless decision-focus, creative and innovative design, and a deeply consultative approach to enable clients to make their strategic brand, innovation, and market decisions.