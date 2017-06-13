GeniusCentral Launches New Enhanced Interface for BUYiQ 2.0

BUYiQ 2.0 sets the stage for our next generation retailer portal and the expansion of tools that allow retailers to move seamlessly from the aisle to a tablet or desktop to accomplish their daily tasks.

GeniusCentral Systems, Inc., a SAAS provider of order management and promotional software solutions for retailers and suppliers in the natural, organic and specialty product industry, today announced the release of BUYiQ 2.0, a completely new user interface (UI) design for GeniusCentral’s mobile multi-vendor ordering software. The main goal in the development of the new UI was to provide a simple, clean interface that is easy to navigate, increases product detail visibility and in-aisle ordering efficiency. Users will experience a more compact and intuitive design with actions that mirror familiar iOS and Android applications.

The new interface resulted from GeniusCentral’s adoption of Agile, a development method that drives faster updates and continuous improvement on products based on User feedback. “Retailers find that it’s much more intuitive,” says Dominic Dietz, Director of Product Engineering at GeniusCentral. “We listened to our customers to find out how they use BUYiQ every day in the aisle. The input they provided led us to design changes that will ultimately make ordering easier and faster and provide flexibility for Users when new features and functions are added.”

BUYiQ includes functions already familiar to users of mobile devices. Some of the updated features include a swipe motion to access additional screens, sorting and filtering options for order review, reformatted order history display, and an upgraded product alert system. Participating retailers tested the new UI live in the aisle for several weeks and provided feedback that was immediately implemented. “Everything works really seamlessly,” commented Patrick Callen, Grocery Buyer for The Merc Co+op. “We really liked having the Previous Orders right there to manage inventory.” Greg Graber of Bulk-N-Natural shared, “Having the history of the product constantly on the screen is very handy. I like having the information right there where you need it.” Retailers also commented on the advantages regarding the direct order uploads to vendors, the minimum quantity notifications, and the benefits of the web-based application among other comments. Chris Breijak, Grocery Manager at Arbor Farms Market, documented a 30% reduction in manual clicks from the previous UI.

The BUYiQ 2.0 release lays the groundwork for the next several releases of new features planned for roll out throughout the rest of 2017. “BUYiQ 2.0 and the accompanying upgrades in our ordering platform sets the stage for our next generation retailer portal and the expansion of tools that allow retailers to move seamlessly from the aisle to a tablet or desktop to accomplish their daily tasks. Since the mobile app is built on a modern web stack, we are able to rapidly iterate and offer services that meet the diverse needs and hardware preferences of our customers.” said COO and Founder, Linda Sheehan.

About GeniusCentral

Founded in 1999, GeniusCentral is a leading provider of enterprise retail and supplier order management, automation, and promotional software platforms. The company’s mission is to create SaaS solutions for retailers and suppliers that concentrate on increasing velocity and operational efficiencies while increasing profitability. GeniusCentral serves a large network of independent and natural retailers, supports the largest natural product database in the industry, and processes close to $2 billion in ordering transactions annually.