Simplify Compliance Wins Multiple Awards at 38th annual SIPAwards

H3.Group has been named the first-place winner in multiple categories by the Specialized Information Publishers Association (SIPA) during the 38th annual SIPAwards competition for excellence in editorial and marketing. Winners were announced during a luncheon at SIPA’s 41st Annual Conference: Growth Now, held at the Marriott Metro Center in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 6.

"Quality is at the heart of what we do, and to be recognized with peer-judged awards is so meaningful," says Elizabeth Petersen, president of the H3.Group, a Simplify Compliance business. "I'm incredibly proud of the team."

Simplify Compliance helps customers learn, comply, and succeed by providing regulatory and business information, analysis, and tools. Argosy, H3.Group, CCMI, and BLR, the four brands that comprise Simplify Compliance, strive to create relevant products and services to drive success for the finance, healthcare, telecom, and human capital sectors.

“We congratulate all of the winning publishers on their high-caliber editorial work and best-in-class marketing initiatives,” said Nancy Brand, SIPA’s managing director. “SIPA commends the individual and team efforts that earned these well-deserved honors.”

The SIPA awards were presented across 29 categories, including Best Daily Publication and Best New Product Launch, and were judged by a panel of more than 40 specially chosen industry peers.

Simplify Compliance received top honors in nine categories:

Best Health Care/Regulatory/Education Interpretative or Analytical Reporting

Special Issue: Coverage of the Proposed MIPS Rule, DecisionHealth, an H3.Group Brand

Best Daily Publication

HealthLeaders Media Daily eNewsletter, HealthLeaders Media, an H3.Group Brand

The Margie Weiner Award for Best Marketing Campaign of the Year

Coding Center Expert Becomes the Star Performer in 2016 (and Delivers Million Dollar Return)!, DecisionHealth, an H3.Group Brand

Best New Product Launch

SelectCoder Facility: Precision Engineered to Speed Past the Competition, DecisionHealth, an H3.Group Brand

Best Lead Generation Program

CRC Symposium Challenge, HCPro, an H3.Group Brand

Best New or Relaunched Website

Regulatory Compliance Watch, Argosy Group, a Division of Simplify Compliance

Best Financial/Investing Interpretative or Analytical Reporting

Chinese Cash Floods Into Venture, Buyouts Insider, a Simplify Compliance Company

Best Use of Data

PE Execs Give $6.5 Million in 2016 Election -- But Not a Penny to Trump, Buyouts Insider, a Simplify Compliance Company

Best Editorial and Marketing Collaboration

Buyouts Insider's Guide to Family Offices, Argosy Group, a Division of Simplify Compliance

