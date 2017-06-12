Qualis Health, one of the nation's leading population health management organizations, has been named a multiple award winner in the 8th Annual DecisionHealth Platinum Awards in recognition of its innovative healthcare management programs. The Platinum Awards recognize the best in care management and care coordination, highlighting the innovations and leadership of healthcare organizations that are creating better ways to bring quality care to patients and populations.

Qualis Health’s work was recognized across multiple award categories, showcasing four of the organization’s current programs:



The Alaska-based “Emergency Room High Utilizer Program” was named the winner in the Care Coordination award category.

The “Oral Health Integration to Promote Whole Person Care” initiative was named the winner in the Wellness/Prevention award category.

The “Diabetes Self-Management Education and Community Partnerships” project received honorable mention in the Wellness/Prevention award category.

The “Choosing Wisely: Reducing Low Value Services for Medicare Beneficiaries” project received honorable mention in the Physician/Clinician Engagement and Education award category.

"Patient-centered care requires coordination of services, yet can prove challenging in today’s healthcare environment,” said Jonathan Sugarman, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Qualis Health. "This recognition of our innovations across the care spectrum demonstrates that population health management can be accomplished, and can bring value to patients.”

Read the DecisionHealth Platinum Awards special issue for more information about the awards, including a complete list of winners and comprehensive summaries of each project.

About the Platinum Awards

The DecisionHealth Platinum Awards program recognizes the best in care management and care coordination, honoring professionals and organizations who demonstrate success across the overarching healthcare continuum and honoring programs that best educate and empower patients, improve adherence and wellness, manage quality care, and contain healthcare costs.

About Qualis Health

Qualis Health is one of the nation’s leading population health management organizations, and a leader in improving care delivery and patient outcomes, working with clients throughout the public and private sector to advance the quality, efficiency and value of healthcare for millions of Americans every day. We deliver solutions to ensure that our partners transform the care they provide, with a focus on process improvement, care management and effective use of health information technology. For more information, visit http://www.QualisHealth.org.