Farm Credit Hires Loan Officer in Bel Air Office

Geoff Delamater, loan officer with MidAtlantic Farm Credit I look forward to utilizing the credit experience I have to help local farmers become more successful and grow their business.

MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced the hiring of Geoff Delamater as a loan officer, based in the association’s Bel Air, Maryland office. He will report to John Stump, regional lending manager for MidAtlantic Farm Credit.

“We are excited to add Geoff to our sales team in Bel Air,” says Stump. “His past commercial banking experience and knowledge of agriculture make him a great asset to Farm Credit and our member-borrowers.”

As a loan officer, Delamater will work with current and prospective members to help them find the right financial solutions for their business. “I’ve lived on a farm for the past 11 years, and have met some of the best people I know through my farming experiences,” says Delamater. “I look forward to utilizing the credit experience I have to help local farmers become more successful and grow their business.”

Prior to joining Farm Credit as a loan officer, Delamater was a relationship manager with PNC Bank. He graduated from University of Baltimore with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Originally from Buffalo, New York, Delamater currently resides on a dairy farm in Hydes, Maryland.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 11,100 members and almost $2.6 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.