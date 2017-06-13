Pyze, the first growth marketing and intelligence platform enabling mobile and web app businesses to organically grow users by automating segmentation, personalization, engagement and conversion, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with ONGO (http://ongoframework.com/web/), a rapid application development and delivery platform for the enterprise and small to medium sized businesses, to deliver advanced analytics, marketing and personalization to all Brands on the ONGO platform.

There is a gross inequality plaguing app publishers. With its Growth Intelligence platform (https://pyze.com/product/index.html), Pyze aims to level the drastically uneven playing field in today’s app market by giving startups, enterprises and platforms access to the sophisticated, intelligence-based tools they need to compete with the select few giants dominating the industry.

ONGO is a mobility platform that generates mobile and web apps including the backend and API’s with little to no coding effort for enterprises and small to medium sized businesses.

Pyze now powers analytics, marketing and personalization for the 1500+ mobile and web apps powered by ONGO’s rapid application development platform.

Together, Pyze and ONGO provide app publishers with a unified view of user behavior across all channels and enable automated campaigns to drive customer success. App publishers can now perform advanced analysis, multi-app and channel aggregations, and campaign management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pyze as we can now – for the first time ever – offer our app publishers real-time visibility of key business metrics for their apps and ONGO can understand aggregate user behavior across verticals, geographies and resellers,” said Rama Kuppa, founder and CEO of ONGO Framework. “We look forward to working closely with Pyze to deliver deep user behavior insights, automated analysis, engagement and personalization to our customers across all mobile engagement channels.”

“Building and retaining users across mobile and web channels poses a huge challenge for most businesses,” said Prabhjot Singh, co-founder and president of Pyze. “We’re excited to help ONGO deliver best in class analytics, marketing and intelligence services to its customers, while providing custom aggregation capabilities to ONGO and its resellers. Our shared business goal of ensuring app publisher success provides a firm foundation for a long-term partnership.”

About ONGO

ONGO is a rapid application development and delivery platform for the enterprise and small to medium sized businesses. ONGO enables businesses to build, integrate and deploy applications on web and mobile. These applications can be hosted on cloud, private cloud or any other infrastructure.

ONGO provides multiple B2B Solutions in Application Platform as a Service (A-PaaS) model, across various verticals & industries. Connect with us at http://ongoframework.com/web/, on Twitter @StoreOnGo, on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/10242637/) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/storeongo/).

About Pyze

Founded in 2013, Pyze is the first business intelligence platform empowering all app publishers to maximize growth and personalize engagement. Now supporting over 1,000 apps, Pyze provides behavior-based real-time insights and automated touch points to build a meaningful relationship with each user – all without the time, effort and cost required by today’s big data analytics solutions. Pyze delivers intelligence-driven marketing and recommendations to cultivate loyalty, increase engagement and grow monetization. Pyze is headquartered in Redwood City, California. Connect with us at pyze.com or on Twitter @PyzeInc, our blog (http://blog.pyze.com) or Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/pyzeinc/).