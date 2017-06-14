Software Answers Named One of Ohio’s Best Places to Work

For the 6th year in a row, Software Answers Inc. – developers of the K-12 student information and learning management platform ProgressBook – was named as one of the Best Employers in Ohio.

The Ohio SHRM State Council and Best Companies Group designed the survey and awards program to identity, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Ohio. Not only does this program benefit the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses, it also serves to hold these companies to a higher standard.

This year, Software Answers ranks among just 34 Ohio businesses selected for this distinction. Senior Developer Norm Wirth said, “Software Answers hires the right people due to its way of interfacing with potential employees. They use an interview process that consists of not just the managers, but also the employees a new hire will be working with. This is done to ensure that a candidate is a good fit for the company as well as the team of people with whom he or she will be working.”

According to Paul Chaffee, CEO of Software Answers, this is what principally defines Software Answers’ success. “Our ability to attract and retain top talent directly contributes to the company’s ability to produce innovative, industry-leading solutions, and build deeper, long-term customer relationships,” he said.

Companies from across the state entered a two-part survey process to determine the best in business. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics; the second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

“It’s gratifying to know that our employees’ experiences and feedback are at the core of this honor,” said Cindy Chaffee, Manager of Human Resources and Finance. “At Software Answers, making sure employees feel happy and valued is key, which begins by encouraging them to share their ideas and opinions.”

Technical Writer Jennifer Britton said, “I know that when I propose something, my suggestion is heard and taken into consideration. Anyone from any department may have the next great idea on how to make our product better. They want to hear what we have to say.”

“We are 100% focused on providing exceptional employee offerings and creating a fun, casual work environment that also promotes personal and professional development,” added Cindy Chaffee. “For six years running, Software Answers has definitely lived up to that standard, and we are honored to be named one of Ohio’s Best Places to Work.”

For more information on the Best Employers in Ohio program, visit http://www.BestEmployersOH.com.

About Software Answers, Inc.

Software Answers is a leading K-12 administrative software provider and developer of ProgressBook, a suite of applications that support student management and academic achievement. School districts of all sizes use ProgressBook to maximize resources, streamline day-to-day operations, and leverage 21st century education practices. More than 750 school districts nationwide, including 71% of Ohio school districts, rely on ProgressBook for its web-based student information management, teacher gradebook, classroom-to-home communications, special education management, assessment data analytics, learning management system (LMS), and more! For more information, visit http://www.ProgressBook.com.