Like the eclipse, weddings are rare and magical...

Along with the Music City Solar Eclipse Festival and Viewing Party on August 21, 2017, Adventure Science Center (ASC) is offering one couple a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience – a chance to wed in Adventure Science Center's Galactic Gardens on the morning of the first total solar eclipse in Nashville in over 500 years. The couple who submit the winning, 1-minute video answer to "Why we want to marry on eclipse day?" will receive a free wedding package, including flowers, the officiant, and live music at the ceremony; a private catered lunch; access to the outdoor and indoor eclipse activities; VIP access to the rooftop eclipse party; a dance on the main stage during the headliner's performance; and a professional photographer to capture their experience throughout the day.

Nashville is already beginning to buzz with excitement as it prepares to welcome tourists from across the country and around the world to witness the biggest astronomical event in recent U.S. history. This summer, on Monday, August 21, the Great American Total Solar Eclipse will be the first to sweep the country from coast to coast since 1918. Nashville will be the largest city within the eclipse's narrow path of totality, and experts are anticipating crowds of excited viewers numbering in the thousands.

Adventure Science Center, located atop a hill overlooking downtown Nashville, is the city's premier science museum. The science center is celebrating the eclipse with a giant, 3-day Music City Solar Eclipse Festival and Viewing Party packed with over a hundred technology, science, and music exhibitors, games, prizes, speakers, food, and fun and a chance to be the first to try out their new virtual reality exhibit that opens that weekend. The wedding contest is just another way the science center hopes to share the eclipse celebration.

"Like the eclipse, weddings are rare and magical, and we thought combining the two would be a uniquely wonderful way to help the city celebrate," said Jennie Stumpf, ASC's Events and Facility Rentals Manager. "With incredible space photography and LED star installations and our breathtaking views of Nashville's skyline, the science center is a popular space for events. It will be at the hub of the city's celebration, and our winning wedding couple will be, too.

The “Elope at the Eclipse” contest is now open for entries. Interested couples should submit a 60-second video of themselves explaining why they want to get married on eclipse day, by June 20. On June 21, exactly 2 months from the day of the eclipse, the top couples, selected by an internal ASC team, will have their videos published on the science center’s Facebook page where the public will choose the winner. On June 21, people can go to https://www.facebook.com/AdventureScienceCenter to vote by sharing their favorite couple’s video on their own Facebook pages. The couple with the most shares wins.

CONTEST DETAILS:

WEDDING PACKAGE

1. To enter, contest participants must submit a video to marketing(at)adventuresci.org by June 20, 2017. The video must comply with the following rules in order to be considered:



Video must be no more than 60 seconds in length.

In the video, couple must answer the question, "Why we want to get married on the day of the total solar eclipse?"

Both members of the couple must be visible in the video.

2. Finalists will be announced on June 21, 2017, on Adventure Science Center's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureScienceCenter

3. Facebook audiences will choose the winning video. Individuals can cast votes for their favorite video by publicly sharing that video on their own Facebook page.

4. The winning video and couple will be announced on Adventure Science Center's Facebook page on June 28, 2017.

5. On August 21, 2017, Adventure Science Center will provide to the winning couple, at no cost:

Wedding officiant and ceremony in Galactic Gardens* on the morning of Monday, August 21

Professional floral arrangements and bouquet

Live music during the ceremony

Professional photography during the ceremony and throughout the day

Private, catered gourmet lunch

Access to indoor and outdoor eclipse activities

Tickets to a showing of ECLIPSE: The Sun Revealed in the Sudekum Planetarium

First dance on the main stage during the headlining act

Access to new Virtual Reality experience

Access to the VIP Eclipse Rooftop Party

Eclipse glasses, t-shirts, and poster

The winning couple may bring up to 10 guests to witness the ceremony. Guests will have access to the outdoor festivities and the option to purchase tickets to the indoor viewing party. All other wedding package amenities are available solely to the winning couple.

*In case of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the Sudekum Planetarium.

PLEASE NOTE:

Couples entering the contest must be age 18 or older; be willing to have their ceremony covered by local and national media outlets; be available for media interviews prior to and on the day of August 21, 2017; and be willing to have Adventure Science Center promote their wedding.

About Adventure Science Center

For more than 70 years, Adventure Science Center has been bringing science to life for students, teachers and families in Middle Tennessee and across the U.S. The Science Center offers engaging learning experiences and science fun through hands-on, interactive exhibits; innovative programs; and fulldome productions in state-of-the-art Sudekum Planetarium. Adventure Science Center strives to open every mind to the wonders of science and technology, fostering a better understanding of ourselves and the world around us.

Adventure Science Center is located at 800 Fort Negley Blvd. in Nashville.

For more information about the contest, visit http://www.adventuresci.org/elope or call Alexis McCoy, Director of Marketing and Communications, at (615) 669-5094.