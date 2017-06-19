Infrared Electrical Certification and Ultrasound Training News

Training Room Demonstration They go over what you're going to see in the real world, not just in a book...Show you exactly what to do, why you're doing it & how to do it.

IRISS, the global leader in Electrical Maintenance Safety Devices and Solutions has expanded the course offerings through their Safety and Maintenance Academy of Reliability Technologies, SMART. SMART offers the following unique training and certification courses to give you the practical experience and knowledge necessary to complete electrical inspections safely and efficiently. Designed by electricians, for electricians, these hands-on training courses are unlike any others available to date. They not only outline current industry standards and best practices, but also show you how to implement them. New to SMART is the Level I Ultrasound Course.

The 2017 Course Descriptions are as follows:

The Level I Ultrasound Course - This 3-day course is one of the most comprehensive Ultrasound training ever held in which participants will learn both the theory and practical ultrasound data collection techniques in multiple applications. Topics include: Theory of Ultrasound, identifying types of leakage in pressure and vacuum systems (steam traps, valves and heat exchangers), Mechanical inspection in bearings, motors and gears as well as cavitation in pumps etc., and How to conduct electrical inspection including arcing and tracking in switchgear, transformers other distribution equipment. In addition, detection of corona in medium and high voltage substation equipment.

Level I Infrared Electrical Certification Course- This 3-day course will give the participant an understanding of basic infrared camera setup using any camera brand and model, an understanding of the fundamentals of infrared, thermography, heat transfer, electrical applications and understanding software and reporting using any brand of camera.

Level II Infrared Electrical Certification Course- This 3 day course the participant will learn how to perform heat transfer calculations, learn to calculate transmissivity, understand infrared spectrum/Planck’s Law, Radiosity Problems, Emissivity, Reflectivity, and will gain an understanding of how to Quantify Measurements and the importance of Reporting and Documentation.

IRISS Certified Installer Training – This one day course allows students to learn how to use IR windows and ultrasound ports correctly. From installation to calculating emissivity/transmissivity, this course is designed to provide the hands-on experience to confidently install and use IRISS IR windows and ultrasound ports. As an IRISS Certified Installer, you will know the critical steps needed to efficiently perform surveys on electrical components while using IR windows.

Location: Bradenton, Florida USA

September 11-13 Level II Infrared Electrical Certification

Limited Time Special Pricing $749.00

September 11-14 – IRISS Certified Installer + Level II

Limited Time Special Pricing $999

October 2-4 - Level 1 Infrared Electrical Certification

Limited Time Special Pricing – $749.00

October 2-5 – IRISS Certified Installer + Level I

Limited Time Special Pricing $999

Location: Braintree, Essex UK

July 3-5 – Level II Infrared Electrical Certification - £999

September 11-13 – Level I Airborne Ultrasound Course - £999

November 27-29 - Level I Infrared Electrical Certification - £999

Training is also offered on-site at your location.