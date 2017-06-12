Advantage Communications Group CDS Global Cloud’s services are a great option for our growing international client base, especially those with connectivity needs in mainland China.

Advantage Communications Group, LLC (“Advantage”), a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions for customers worldwide, today announced the addition of international IaaS provider CDS Global Cloud to their international service provider portfolio. This partnership gives Advantage’s global base of clients and partners access to the full range of CDS Global Cloud’s data center, cloud and connectivity offerings.

CDS Global Cloud is an international IaaS provider that specializes in delivering solutions for companies with an international footprint, most specifically for those companies requiring secure, fast, Internet connectivity in and out of mainland China. CDS operates data centers in the United States, the Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, Germany, Taiwan, China, and the UAE. They offer a reliable, fully virtualized Cloud platform with enterprise-grade hybrid or dedicated hosting abilities, Cloud storage and dedicated network capabilities worldwide, including high-speed Internet access inside China.

“CDS Global Cloud’s services are a great option for our growing international client base, especially those with connectivity needs in mainland China,” stated Jesse Bernstein-Ansaldi, Director of International Sales for Advantage. “We have been impressed with both CDS’s innovative solution set, and the dedication and professionalism of their entire team.”

“CDS Global Cloud is the number one solution provider for multinational companies wishing to enhance their digital footprint in China and the Asia-Pacific area,” stated Yi Zheng, VP at CDS Global Cloud. “We are enthusiastic about starting our relationship with Advantage, and excited about the opportunities that we both see in the market.”

Advantage now has established relationships with over forty international service providers spanning six continents.

ABOUT ADVANTAGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC:

Advantage takes a proactive approach to solving our client’s technology challenges. Leveraging relationships with over 150 of the world’s strongest connectivity, cloud and managed service providers, we architect, implement and manage innovative solutions at the most competitive rates. Our experienced customer service team supports all the services we recommend, so clients can focus their time and energy on running their core business. Our services also include proprietary management software, which offers clients customizable visibility and reporting of all their telecom, cloud and mobility data. That’s why businesses that rely on their critical IT infrastructure also rely on Advantage to help them reduce costs and improve efficiencies. To learn more about how Advantage can help your business, please visit http://www.advantagecg.com.

ABOUT CDS GLOBAL CLOUD

CDS Global Cloud is an international IaaS provider with a strong presence in the Asian market and dedicated Internet access to mainland China. In addition to reliable, fast Internet access, CDS also provides direct network connectivity throughout mainland China. CDS Global Cloud is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with parent company, CapitalOnline Data Services, located in Beijing, China. Worldwide, CDS Global Cloud offers a reliable, fully virtualized Cloud platform with enterprise-grade hybrid or dedicated hosting abilities, Cloud storage, and dedicated network capabilities. Learn why enterprises around the world trust CDS to run their mission-critical applications in the cloud at https://cdsglobalcloud.com.