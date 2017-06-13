Mastery Technologies, Inc, Receives 2017 Best of Novi Award

Mastery Technologies, Inc, has been selected for the 2017 Best of Novi Award in the Education category by the Novi Award Program.

Each year, the Novi Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Novi area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Novi Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Novi Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Mastery Technologies Inc.

Mastery Technologies Inc. has been operating broadly in the field of knowledge transfer with an emphasis on eLearning for over 30 years. Mastery delivers its services through two brands: Mastery Training Content Network (MasteryTCN) and Mastery Training Services.

MasteryTCN partners with leading video content providers to co-produce the largest, standardized, workplace e-learning library available. The course library includes over 900 video-based courses. MasteryTCN then partners with HR Cloud Service providers to help employers obtain high-quality training resources through the vendors they already prefer.

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. Mastery helps organizations meet their HR training objectives by providing streaming training content and Mastery’s own Learning Management System software.

With both brands, Mastery Technologies fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

About Novi Award Program

The Novi Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Novi area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Novi Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

