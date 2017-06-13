Technology Innovator Rivada Joins Wireless Innovation Forum

At Rivada we believe that the future of wireless is shared, dynamic and efficient. We're delighted to contribute to that future by joining the WInnForum.

The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, announced today the addition of new member Rivada, a technology innovator and network provider in Public Safety broadband communications and wholesale wireless markets.

Rivada's unique approach to spectrum sharing combines dynamic network-bandwidth allocation with an electronic marketplace for trading network capacity in near real-time. “At Rivada we believe that the future of wireless is shared, dynamic and efficient,” said Brian Carney, Head of Corporate Communications for Rivada. “We're delighted to contribute to that future by joining the WInnForum.”

With international member organizations including radio manufacturers, their partners and suppliers, acquisition authorities, service providers, operators, standards bodies, researchers and regulatory agencies, the Wireless Innovation Forum provides a singular venue to advance wireless system and spectrum sharing technologies, to educate and influence decision makers at all levels of the wireless value chain, and to drive changes that will address emerging wireless communications requirements through the enhanced value, reduced total life cost of ownership and timely delivery of standardized families of products, technologies, and services. To learn more about our committees and projects visit http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/projects-committees.

Supported by platinum sponsors Google, Motorola Solutions, Leonardo and Thales, WInnForum has working groups focused on advanced technologies, the SCA and spectrum sharing. Visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org to learn more. Individuals or organizations wishing to participate in WInnForum Working Groups should contact Lee Pucker at Lee.Pucker@WirelessInnovation.org.

About Ravida

Rivada Networks is a leading designer, integrator and operator of wireless, interoperable communications networks. Its patented technology creates more efficient utilization of LTE networks, enabling both mission-critical-reliability for First Responders and new business models for commercial wireless services (i.e., wholesale, machine-to-machine, Internet of Things, etc.).

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio(CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org.

