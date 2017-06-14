Andrew Ondish Joins Sales Team at Graphite Metallizing

Andrew Ondish, Territory Sales Manager, Graphite Metallizing "Andy's extensive experience with industrial machinery will help our customers use GRAPHALLOY to achieve greater equipment reliability,” said Eben Walker, General Manager of Graphite Metallizing.

Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials for pumps and process equipment, has appointed Andrew Ondish as Territory Sales Manager for New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Eastern New York.

Ondish holds a B.S. degree in Petroleum Engineering from Colorado School of Mines. With nearly thirty years of experience in sales and engineering, he previously served as Regional Sales Manager at Grundfos Pumps, Regional Sales Manager for Hazleton Pumps and Product Engineer for Sundyne Corporation. Ondish was also a commissioned officer in the Army Reserve

“We are pleased to have Andy join our team,” said Eben Walker, General Manager of Graphite Metallizing. ”His extensive experience with industrial machinery will help our customers use GRAPHALLOY to achieve greater equipment reliability.”

Graphite Metallizing Corporation of Yonkers, NY has been solving tough bearing problems for over 100 years. The company began in 1913 when two engineers developed a method for putting molten metal into carbon to create a new material called GRAPHALLOY, a graphite/metal alloy.

Used in the manufacture of bushings, bearings and other components for machinery and process equipment, GRAPHALLOY can be the solution to the toughest bearing, bushing, thrust washer, cam follower, or pillow block bearing design problem. It is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. FDA accepted grades of GRAPHALLOY are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® International has certified two grades of GRAPHALLOY material for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.



GRAPHALLOY bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Standard designs are available but most GRAPHALLOY products are custom designed to the unique requirements of the specific application. Graphite Metallizing Corporation is ISO certified. For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at http://www.graphalloy.com or call 914-968-8400.