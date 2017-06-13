Maxwell Partners with LendingQB to Make Mortgages Delightful

As mortgage lenders increasingly invest in modernizing their technology experience, Maxwell, the emerging leader of digital mortgage automation software for small and midsize lenders, today announced its integration with LendingQB to make it easier for lenders and borrowers to collaborate effortlessly through the mortgage process.

LendingQB, a provider of an innovative web-based loan origination system (LOS), continues to extend market-leading integrations through its web-based LOS system that provides lenders a flexible, innovative workflow. The LOS’ open-architecture application program interface (API) enables lenders to select the tools that best help their efficiency. The LOS was cited in the STRATMOR Group’s December 2016 Technology Insights report as achieving an end user effectiveness rating of 93%, top marks amongst the major LOS providers.

“In this age of platform interoperability, LendingQB gets it -- an open origination platform that empowers its users to optimize the experience for speed, security and delight,” said John Paasonen, CEO of Maxwell. “We’re thrilled to integrate with a likeminded partner as a showcase to Maxwell’s API that gives flexibility back to the customer.”

Maxwell revolutionizes the way that mortgage lenders work with their clients to close a mortgage, from the loan application to assembling a borrower’s file. Lending teams on Maxwell collaborate with homebuyers in a modern digital workspace, on any device, with connectivity to thousands of data sources. Designed by usability experts, Maxwell reports that loans on its platform close 22 days faster than the industry average.

The integration with LendingQB will enable Maxwell clients to seamlessly sync borrower data with the loan origination system, trigger automated notifications to borrowers and real estate agents, and securely exchange documents and information.

“The ability to provide innovative technology such as an open architecture API offers lenders an added value as their organizations continue to grow and evolve,” said Tim Nguyen, president of LendingQB. “This partnership with Maxwell affirms our commitment to streamlining our clients’ access to products and services that power their business. Innovation is accelerating in this industry and lenders benefit when they can utilize best-of-breed solutions to streamline the mortgage process.”

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions for residential mortgage banking organizations. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization' services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.

About Maxwell

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive and successful by intelligently automating their workflow with homebuyers and real estate agents. The platform is used by lenders nationwide to serve their customers. Founded in 2015, Maxwell has been named as one of the housing economy’s most innovative companies by HousingWire, is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association, and is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado. Learn more about Maxwell at http://www.himaxwell.com.

