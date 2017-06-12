This has been our vision from the start. We are very excited to be able to offer Legal Protection Insurance to both employers and individuals for the first time!

Florida Legal President Rinky Parwani, Vice President William Garrett, and associates have today announced the launch of Florida Legal Insurance. Florida Legal is a nonprofit legal insurance organization now operating across the state of Florida and founded with a vision to ensure that all Floridians have affordable access to quality legal representation and assistance with their legal needs.

According to Parwani, “This has been our vision from the start. We are very excited to be able to offer Legal Protection Insurance to both employers and individuals for the first time!” Under Florida Legal, both employers and individuals will have the ability to sign up for a Legal Protection Insurance policy designed to protect the policyholder, their spouse or domestic partner, and any children or grandchildren under the age of 26.

In order to do this, Florida Legal is looking to partner with members in good standing with The Florida Bar and have extensive experience in their designated areas of practice. Joining the Florida Legal network will enable eligible members of The Florida Bar to help build their practice and increase exposure through Florida Legal’s Attorney Finder.

To learn more about Florida Legal, please visit our About Page. If you wish to learn more about individual plans, group plans, or if you are a member in good standing with The Florida Bar and wish to learn more about Florida Legal please visit floridalegalinsurance.com.