Sievewright Joins Micronotes’ Advisory Board

Micronotes®, a cloud-based marketing automation company for financial institutions, today announced that Mark Sievewright, founder and CEO of Sievewright & Associates and former President of Fiserv’s Credit Solutions Group, has joined the company’s advisory board. Mr. Sievewright joins a stable of luminaries in banking and technology serving as Micronotes advisors.

“Mark brings a deep understanding of credit unions to our board to help Micronotes continue to innovate in ways that matter to credit union executives and their members. We have a strong and growing presence in the credit union space and we’ll look to Mark to help us best serve this rapidly growing group of customers,” said Devon Kinkead, founder and CEO, Micronotes

“I’m delighted and honored to join Micronotes’ advisory board. As an industry consultant and former Fintech executive, I have built a deep appreciation and understanding of the vital roles that data analytics and machine learning can play to improve member engagement and effectively cross-sell financial services through digital service channels,” said Mark Sievewright, founder and CEO of Sievewright & Associates. “Micronotes is going beyond traditional analytics putting emphasis on learning how to ask the right questions, and applying AI and machine learning to turn traditional credit union marketing actions into engagement campaigns that yield very positive results.”

About Micronotes

Micronotes is a marketing automation company serving financial service providers. The company’s fast, automated and cloud-based digital interview platform applies machine learning to customer data to improve customer engagement and effectively cross-sell financial services through the digital service channels. A privately held company, Micronotes is based in Cambridge, Mass.

About Sievewright & Associates

Sievewright & Associates is an advisory firm uniquely focused on providing credit unions with valuable strategic insights and trusted advice to drive business growth, effectively and efficiently. Sievewright & Associates is based in Medfield, Mass.