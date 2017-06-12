Horizontal Property Regime eBook We developed this new eBook to help the area’s fast-growing real estate community better understand the complexities of Tennessee’s unique law, how it’s interpreted today, and how it applies to our rapidly changing city.

Rochford Law & Real Estate Title, a well-respected member of the Nashville legal and real estate community, is pleased to announce the publication of the firm’s latest resource for real estate investors and developers. The new eBook, “The Tennessee Horizontal Property Regime: A Guide to the Key Parts of Title 66, Chapter 27” dives deep into Tennessee’s Horizontal Property Act law to offer expert analysis to investors and developers.

The new publication is part of a growing library of downloadable eBooks available on the firm’s website. Joining “A Comprehensive Guide to Commercial Real Estate Closings,” the new publication is a great resource for novice investors and seasoned developers alike. Furthermore, Rochford’s comprehensive and informative blog provides additional valuable content for investors, homeowners, prospective buyers, and developers.

“It’s our goal to provide expert legal analysis, guidance, and support to the Nashville community,” said lawyer John Cobb Rochford. “We want to demystify the legal process and make it easy for our clients to do business in Nashville. We developed this new eBook to help the area’s fast-growing real estate community better understand the complexities of Tennessee’s unique law, how it’s interpreted today, and how it applies to our rapidly changing city.”

Rochford Law & Real Estate Title is committed to providing comprehensive legal services for all real estate transactions. Readers of “The Tennessee Horizontal Property Regime: A Guide to the Key Parts of Title 66, Chapter 27” will learn:

-- What sets the stage for today’s Horizontal Property Regimes (HPRs), or “tall and skinnies.”

-- How HPRs work

-- How HPRs are legally established

-- Detailed analysis of the key segments of Title 66, Chapter 27

About Rochford Law & Real Estate Title

Rochford Law & Real Estate Title is a real estate law firm and title company based in Nashville, TN. Since 1997, John Cobb Rochford has provided exceptional real estate legal services, upholding the highest values of integrity, character, honesty, and reliability. Rochford Law and Real Estate Title’s professional results are a result of the firm’s personalized service and community spirit. John Rochford has been awarded the highest attorney rating of AV from Martindale-Hubbell, a respected national attorney rating company. Visit RochfordLawyers.com to learn more.

