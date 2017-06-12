Destination Imagination (DI) announced today the recent appointment of Jessica Chezrony as Director of Challenge Alliances. The non-profit, experiential learning organization is dedicated to preparing students for the future through hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) and social entrepreneurship experiences. This newly developed role is a strategic step forward for DI in bridging the gap between STEAM organizations looking to positively impact and prepare a future workforce with the 21st century skills necessary for success.

Having worked with Destination Imagination as an alumna and volunteer for more than two decades, Chezrony brings a unique perspective of and in-depth passion for the DI mission. In her new role, Chezrony will work to cultivate multi-dimensional, mutually beneficial partnerships with a variety of like-minded organizations and Fortune 500 companies in the STEAM space—specifically those seeking to support career readiness and workforce development.

One of Destination Imagination’s largest displays of industry involvement takes place every year in May at the organization’s Global Finals event. In partnership with 3M, PMIEF, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, NASA and more, this event coined “the largest celebration of creativity” allows forward-thinking organizations to share their innovative technologies and educate more than 17,000 STEAM enthusiasts on future career opportunities, while also providing opportunities for employee engagement.

“As we are now entering the fourth industrial revolution, every industry is being impacted by disruptive technology and process changes,” said Dr. Chuck Cadle, CEO of Destination Imagination. “By linking employers to our various STEAM-challenge experiences through awards, scholarships, and other support, students will have a heightened awareness of and connection to these employers. I’m excited to welcome Jessica to the team and look forward to her contributions to connecting DI with industry experts.”

About Destination Imagination

Destination Imagination, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-led non-profit organization whose purpose is to inspire and equip students to become the next generation of innovators and leaders. The organization is a leader in project-based learning experiences, where students work together in teams to solve open-ended STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and service learning Challenges and then present their solutions at tournaments. Founded in 1982, Destination Imagination has impacted more than 1.5 million students. To learn more, please visit http://destinationimagination.org.