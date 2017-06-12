Smarter Security Hires New Executives for Finance and Marketing

I am happy to welcome David and Kirsten to the executive team to help us grow and evolve our position over the next several years.

Smarter Security, Inc., provider of premium, innovative entrance control solutions is pleased to announce the hiring of two new key executives. David Dolmanet has joined as Chief Financial Officer and Kirsten Matetich as Vice President of Marketing. Dolmanet brings a quarter century of finance, accounting, and operational experience across a broad spectrum of industries and company lifecycle stages to Smarter Security. Matetich joins with over 15 years of expertise in marketing and branding, with a focus on delivering measurable business and financial results. Together they join CEO Jeff Brown on the executive team at Smarter Security to drive strategy, partnerships, operations, marketing, sales, and service of Fastlane® optical turnstiles and Door Detective® anti-tailgate solutions that help organizations secure their people and critical assets.

“Smarter Security is the service and technology leader in the optical turnstile industry. I am happy to welcome David and Kirsten to the executive team to help us grow and evolve our position over the next several years,” said Jeff Brown, CEO of Smarter Security.

Dolmanet’s responsibilities include strategic direction, financial planning and analysis, customer success, logistics and supply chain management, and accounting and controls. Prior to joining Smarter Security, he was Managing Director of Financial Advisory Services at 9Gauge Partners, where he managed service delivery teams for over 80 active clients. He has also been a Partner at Lone Rock Technology Group, an operationally oriented private investment firm focused on the enterprise software industry.

Matetich is responsible for marketing strategy for Smarter Security, including branding, advertising, content marketing, analytics, sales enablement, and executive communications. Prior to joining Smarter Security, she led marketing at AllClear ID, achieving high growth and positioning the brand as a “Leader” in the Forrester Research Wave for Data Breach Response services. Her career also includes marketing at Microsoft for the digital media business.

Dolmanet and Matetich are both based in the Austin, Texas office.

About Smarter Security, Inc.

Smarter Security provides premium and innovative entrance control solutions to help organizations protect their people and assets in a world of ever-present threats. Since 1992, Smarter Security has offered Fastlane turnstiles, the most elegant and intelligent optical turnstiles available, which protect 50% of the Fortune 100, and thousands of commercial and government lobbies on six continents, including many of the world’s most iconic buildings. For more information, please visit http://www.smartersecurity.com. Read a case study about Smarter Security's turnstiles in 7 World Trade Center: https://sm.asisonline.org/Pages/Tech-and-the-Turnstile.aspx.

